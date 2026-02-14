Softball Bulldogs take doubleheader blowouts to remain undefeated

Mississippi State’s hot start to the softball season kept chugging along as The Snowman: Alex Wilcox Memorial began on Friday.

The Bulldogs had a doubleheader on Friday against Murray State and Rutgers and made quick work of both. Some big hits and more dominant pitching led to a sweep of the two squads.

In game one against the Racers, Alyssa Faircloth took the circle and pitched another good performance, but the hot start of the offense would give her some momentum. Four-straight walks in the opening frame and a Morgan Bernardini double would open the door for a 5-0 start.

After an Abby Grace Richardson double in the third, Paige Ernstes would single her home for a 6-0 lead. The Bulldogs gave up a run in the top of the fourth, but the offense would put things away in the bottom of the fourth with a Tatum Silva two-run single and an RBI base hit from Gabby Schaeffer to provide the 9-1 cushion.

Faircloth (3-0) got a three-up-three-down inning to close things outs. The Troy transfer finished with 5.0 innings, two hits, one run, no walks and nine strikeouts in the dominant win.

Offensively for the Bulldogs, the team had eight hits with Morgan Stiles leading the way at the top of the lineup in a 2-for-3 afternoon. Ernstes had the two RBI to lead the way while Anna Carder walked twice.

In game two, the pitching was even more dominant. Peja Goold (3-0) continued her hot start since transferring in from Chattanooga as she threw a complete game with 6.0 innings, one hit, no runs and eight strikeouts allowing just one batter to reach in the run-rule.

Stiles was the standout for the second-straight game with a perfect 4-for-4 afternoon and two RBI with three runs scored. She had two doubles as well.

State started the game with a run in each of the first inning as Carder drove one in with a single in the first and Barbary got a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 advantage in the second. The game broke open in the fourth inning as Stiles got the big RBI double and Kiarra Sells hit a two-run home run to make it 5-0.

The sixth inning would put the lights out for the Scarlet Knights as Stiles came through with her second RBI double. Barbary drove in another on a hit and then Ernstes with deliver a one-out RBI single that would lead to the 8-0 run-rule.

Sells’ home run in the game got the Bulldogs back on the home run track after their streak of homers in the first five games came to an end against Murray State. Barbary and Sells each joined Stiles with two RBI in the win.

State (7-0) will look to stay undefeated on Saturday when they host another doubleheader with Rutgers at 12:30 p.m. and North Texas at approximately 3 p.m.