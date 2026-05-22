Mississippi State takes dramatic Game 1 at Oklahoma in Super Regional

Mississippi State softball kept a historic postseason run going with the first Super Regional game win in program history on Friday. The Bulldogs went into Norman, Oklahoma and took a dramatic 11-9 victory over the Sooners to kick off the second weekend of postseason play. They had to come from behind twice in the final two innings, but rallied late offensively before a closeout job from Delainey Everett sealed the deal.

The Bulldogs struck first, finally capitalizing after getting runners aboard in each of the first three innings. Tatum Silva hit a ball right up the middle at the pitcher with the bases loaded and safely reached first to make it 1-0 on a two-out swing. That was the end of it though, and the Bulldogs left the bases loaded for a second inning in a row. And the response from the Sooners was swift.

Oklahoma‘s bats went right to work, knocking out Alyssa Faircloth with three home runs to score five and take control of the contest. Kendall Wells got the first one over the fence before Isabela Emerling and Kasidi Pickering went back-to-back with their bombs to swing momentum.

The teams would add a run each in the fourth to make it a 6-2 contest in favor of Oklahoma going into the sixth inning, where the Bulldogs had another golden opportunity to stay alive. This time they answered the call.

It started with an RBI hit from Nadia Barbary to get one run back, driving Des Rivera home. Then Kiarra Sells reached on a fielding error at third base, getting Abby Grace Richardson home. A passed ball gave Barbary the opportunity to reach home, and then Morgan Bernardini scored the tying run with an RBI hit up the middle.

At 6-6 the game was there for the taking in the seventh, but the defense had to do its job first.

The Sooners got two runners aboard quickly on Leila Ammon, who had pitched half the contest after replacing Faircloth in the third. In a tough spot, Ricketts turned to her other ace, Peja Goold, out of the bullpen against Wells.

But the soon-to-be pro was taken to deep center on her very first pitch to Wells, her third RBI hit and second home run of the day, to put the Sooners back up 9-6.

Goold wasn’t able to get out of the inning, as Delainey Everett had to come in for the final out. It turned back over to the final two bats in the order for State in the seventh inning.

Paige Ernstes got things rolling with a leadoff base hit, followed by another low drive into right by Rivera to put the tying run at the plate. With one out, Richardson got an RBI double to make it 9-7 with two in scoring position and MSU’s best hitter, Barbary, back at the plate.

Rather than risk giving up a home run to the Bulldog power hitter, the Sooners intentionally walked her to load up the bases. Xiane Romero was due up next and got an RBI single to put the Bulldogs within one of tying the game yet again. Sells, who had a crucial reach in the sixth, went up looking for her first hit of the day to try and tie, or potentially take the lead, in the contest. She had some good pitches to look at, but went down swinging for out two.

It was all down to Morgan Bernardini to save the day. The graduate senior worked a full count on Audrey Lowry, the top bullpen arm for the Sooners, and then pulled one just foul of the left field line. She then took a gutsy pitch for ball four, walking in a run to tie things up 9-9 in a disciplined at-bat.

The crowd at Love’s Field was a bit deflated after that. They were on their feet clapping for the final out, and within just a couple of minutes, they were hanging their heads. Tatum Silva was next up and drive a hit up the middle towards second base. The ball got one run home before Silva reached first, but the throw to try to get her out was off target. Gabby Schaeffer found her way home as a result and made it 11-9 for the Bulldogs going to the bottom half.

Everett stayed in the game to try and close out a historic win. She let two aboard with Wells back up to bat, in search of a fourth RBI hit on the day, but instead she popped up to put the Bulldogs just one away.

The Bulldogs will try to clinch the series and book a trip to Oklahoma City in Game Two on Saturday at noon.