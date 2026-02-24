Mississippi State softball makes history with move up NFCA poll

After another productive week on the diamond, Mississippi State softball has made a move up the polls again.

Despite taking a loss to Belmont start the Bulldog Invitational, the Bulldogs have moved to as high as No. 12 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll on Tuesday. That ranking is the highest achieved in that poll in school history, besting a No. 15 ranking back in 2008.

The Bulldogs are also No. 14 this week in DI Softball’s ranks, No. 16 in Softball America and No. 19 by USA Softball.

State (14-1) started the season 11-0 but met their first loss of the year when Belmont blanked the Bulldogs 1-0 last Friday afternoon. State starter Peja Goold allowed just one unearned run in her 6.0 innings but it would be enough as the Bulldogs could only manage one hit against Maya Johnson from the Bruins and lost their first game of the season.

It was a nice response from State, however, as they knocked off Samford 6-2 in the second game of the day and then completed a doubleheader sweep on Saturday. The Bulldogs got revenge in a 4-1 game against Belmont and then had the second largest margin of victory in school history when they defeated Delaware State 19-1 in just five innings.

State is being led at the plate by returnees Morgan Stiles and Kiarra Sells as Stiles is batting .444 with a team-high 20 hits with four doubles and two home runs. Sells is at .425 with 17 hits while leading the team with four homers.

It’s been a steady three-player rotation in the circle as Chattanooga transfer Goold is 5-1 with an eye-popping 0.41 ERA. Goold has pitched in 34.0 innings and allowed just two earned runs with eight walks and 46 strikeouts. Middle Tennessee State’s Leila Ammon has been equally impressive with a 3-0 record and 0.91 ERA with 27 strikeouts and four walks in 23.0 innings and Troy transfer Alyssa Faircloth has a 5-0 mark and 2.00 ERA with a team-high 35.0 innings and 62 strikeouts while walking just seven.

The Bulldogs have a tremendous challenge on Wednesday as the team travels to Georgia Tech (12-6). The Yellow Jackets have four of their six losses coming against top 20 SEC teams in Alabama and Florida. Game time in Atlanta is set for 5 p.m. and fans can watch on ACC Network.

Another tough battle comes this weekend at Clemson’s Tiger Invitational. The No. 25 Tigers (10-5) host the event but the Bulldogs start by playing Wofford at 9 a.m. on Friday and then Georgia Southern on Saturday at 11 a.m. State and Clemson will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on ACCN Extra.