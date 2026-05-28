Mississippi State softball run-ruled 8-0 in WCWS loss to Texas Tech

The first trip to the Women’s College World Series did not go as the Bulldogs intended.

Mississippi State softball’s stay in Oklahoma City is already on life support after a run-rule loss to Texas Tech in the opening game of the tournament on Thursday. The Red Raiders got on Bulldog ace Alyssa Faircloth early in the contest with a 4-0 lead through two innings. Jackie Lis got things rolling with a two-run home run in the first inning and a pair of RBI hits added to the lead in the second.

Bulldog head coach Samantha Ricketts turned to Peja Goold out of the bullpen to try and stabilize the game, but the Raiders got back to work in the fifth inning. Lis added an RBI single to make it 5-0 before Kaitlyn Terry put another across home plate. She represented the potential winning run, and got home on a throwing error to third base to end the contest early.

Mississippi State will face either Texas or Tennessee in the next game on Friday at 6 p.m. It’s do or die from now on in OKC at the double elimination tournament.