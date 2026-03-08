Home runs lead No. 12 Bulldogs to 4-2 win over South Alabama, 5-0 weekend in Mobile

A two-run deficit wasn’t enough to keep No. 12 Mississippi State from a perfect weekend in Mobile, Ala.

After giving up two runs in the first couple of innings, the Bulldogs used the long ball to get things going. Kiarra Sells hit two of them, and State had another strong outing in the circle as a 4-2 win over host South Alabama wrapped a 5-0 weekend at the Jaguar Classic.

Nadia Barbary and Sells would do the damage offensively in the game, and it got the Bulldogs over the top in what was a weekend of toughness. Of the seven hits in Sunday’s finale, three of them came from home runs, and all four runs were scored via the long ball.

Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Barbary finally broke the ice for the Bulldogs as she sent a solo home run into left field to cut the lead. That score lasted just a couple of minutes as Sells would follow with a home run of her own that would tie the game at 2-2.

In the fifth inning, Sells made sure to get the lead for good as she hit a two-run home run to make it 4-2 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Leila Ammon and Alyssa Faircloth pitched the final 3.0 innings of the game and gave up just one hit each with no runs and no walks. Faircloth struck out three and hit a batter in the final two frames.

Peja Goold (10-1) won the game for the Bulldogs with Faircloth notching her third save of the year. In 4.0 innings, Goold gave up five hits and two runs with no walks and four strikeouts. She didn’t allow a run in the last two innings.

The Bulldogs (24-2) only had one game on the weekend with more than four runs, but the pitching and defense set the tone. Goold, Faircloth and Ammon combined for 33.0 innings, 23 hits, four runs, three walks and 49 strikeouts.

The perfect weekend has given the Bulldogs seven-straight wins heading into an important weekend in Starkville. It’s the beginning of SEC play for State and they’re kicking it off with a bang as the Bulldogs host No. 1 Tennessee beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. Prior to the three-game set, State will play Southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon in a doubleheader that begins at 3 p.m. at Nusz Park.