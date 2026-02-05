Another major challenge awaits Bulldogs at No. 2 South Carolina

Just a couple of days after Mississippi State capped seven-straight ball games against ranked opponents, the positive momentum came screeching to a halt for the Bulldogs.

The women’s basketball team has been fighting through a season of challenges with a lot of new and young faces and it appeared that coach Sam Purcell had his team coming out on top. State went on the road to No. 15 Tennessee a week ago and came away with, arguably, the biggest win of the coach’s career as State earned a 77-62 victory inside Thompson-Boiling Arena for the first ranked road win since 2020.

On Sunday, however, State came back against a Missouri team with two SEC wins and couldn’t slow down the Tigers in a 88-80 defeat. With a road trip to No. 2 South Carolina on the way on Thursday night, Purcell and his staff have been back to the drawing board for his team.

“My energy and my focus with my team is what happened last game,” Purcell said. “We can’t lose sight of teaching right now. Where we’re at in the season, we’re playing a lot of young kids and new kids. We’re in games that we have opportunities to win, but at the end of the day it’s carryover. It’s going to be a Final Four opponent where it’s going to be an absolute dog fight.”

Francis continues to shine for Bulldogs

State (16-7, 3-6 Southeastern Conference) has had plenty of good things happen this year. For one, the Bulldogs’ only loss that has given the resume a hit was that home defeat to the Tigers. Six of the seven losses have come to top 25 teams, and State has two top 15 wins over Kentucky and UT – each by double digits.

There’s also the young talent that has shined for Purcell. Favour Nwaedozi is averaging a double-double with 13.1 points and 10.4 rebounds in he first year of American college basketball. Freshman Jaylah Lampley has also been a major factor as she’s provided 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and a team-best 41% shooting from 3-point range.

The biggest star to this point, however, has been former top 30 player Madison Francis. In 23 games, the fabulous freshman is leading the team with 13.2 points per game and leads the SEC with 65 blocked shots while hauling in 7.6 rebounds per contest. This week, she was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the first time in her career.

“Madison has been a young lady that’s been relentless,” Purcell said of his freshman. “Most kids would have tapped out or sat out, but she’s diving on the floor and contesting shots. Her best basketball is ahead of her.”

Francis and her teammates will have to be on an entirely different level if they want to spring the biggest upset in years on Thursday night.

When State heads to Columbia to take on the Gamecocks (5:30 p.m., SEC Network), it will be taking on one of the premiere women’s hoops programs in the last decade. Purcell wants to see a team play with the identity that has made the Bulldogs competitive with some of the best in the game during that same time period.

“Who do we want to be? Who do we want to look like when we get done playing South Carolina for four quarters,” Purcell said. “Play Mississippi State basketball. We’ve had unbelievable ranked wins and then moments where we say, ‘what are we doing?’”