Mistakes bite Bulldogs in 7-6 loss to No. 10 Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG – Just two days after a heartbreaking loss in Arlington, Texas, Mississippi State had no choice but to get back off of the mat and fight on Tuesday night.

The No. 4 Diamond Dawgs traveled over to Southern Miss for a battle with the No. 10 Golden Eagles and took some big punches early. After battling back in the game, the Bulldogs would take the lead, but mistakes would mount in the game and USM would pounce in a 7-6 victory.

Tuesday night will be remembered as what could have been for the Bulldogs. State had a drop pop up and strikeout wild pitches lead to runs and some missed opportunities at the plate that would loom large.

“When I talked to the team after that one was over, I shared with them that when you play on the road, you’ve got to be a little bit better – especially in the early part of the game,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “We just didn’t get off to a great start.

“I thought our competitive spirit in the middle part of the game and the end of the game was where it needed to be. We just didn’t do what you need to do in the first part of the game when you’re on the road in a great ballpark against a great opponent.”

Rough start put Bulldogs in a hole

The hole dug early also made for a tough battle back by the Bulldogs. Brendan Sweeney started for State and struggled mightily early. The senior gave up a leadoff double and then walked a batter with two outs. Right after that, Drey Barrett would make him pay with a 450-foot home run to make it 3-0 quickly.

Sweeney should have had a zero on the scoreboard in the second inning but his defense let him down. With two outs, a routing pop up in the infield would be dropped by Ryder Woodson and another run would score to make it 4-0.

As State went to the bullpen, things would calm. Jack Gleason would strikeout the first five batters he saw, but did give up a solo home run in the fourth that expanded the lead to 5-0. Despite that, the Bulldogs felt things had settled down in the game and went to work offensively.

Things finally started to break State’s way in the fifth inning. With two outs, Gehrig Frei kept the inning alive with an infield single and it would spark a rally. A two-run double by Noah Sullivan and an RBI single from Reed Stallman would cut the lead to 5-3.

In the meantime, State pitchers stopped the bleeding. After Gleason, Charlie Foster got two outs behind Gleason and freshman Parker Rhodes would put together 2.0 scoreless frames working around two walks to keep things where they were.

“I think we have one of the toughest teams in the country. The amount of adversity we went through, to fight back it was pretty impressive,” Rhodes said. “My mentality going in was to do a job for my team. I have one of the best defenses behind me.”

The Bulldogs went back to work again in the seventh inning. After loading the bases with one out, it was down to Stallman again with two down. The senior would come through yet again as he delivered a two-run single and Ryder Woodson followed with an RBI single of his own to make it 6-5 as the Bulldogs got the lead for the first time.

That lead would not hold for the Bulldogs.

Freshman Maddox Miller returned to his hometown a year after playing for Oak Grove and was met with a leadoff single and a one-out double. Miller got a strikeout, but the ball got away from Andrew Raymond to tie the game. Deja vu struck to the next batter with the same outcome and it was suddenly 7-6 Southern Miss.

The Bulldogs would get one base runner in each of the next two innings, but couldn’t bring a run home as the Golden Eagles finished it off.

Despite getting into an early hole, State outhit the Golden Eagles 9-7 in the loss. Stallman led the way as he upped his batting average to .452 with a 3-for-4 showing and had three RBI with a walk. Sullivan drove in two runs on his double but strikeouts were an issue as State waved 10 times.

“It takes what it takes at the end of the day,” Stallman said. “You’ve got to come ready to play every day. Nobody’s going to feel sorry that you’re on the road. You’ve got to play your best job.”

On the mound, Sweeney struggled in his 1.2 innings with three hits, four runs, three earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. The Bulldogs walked six batters and struck out 13 in the game.

With two-straight losses, State (11-2) will try to get back on track before SEC play. State hosts Lipscomb for a three-game set at Dudy Noble Field beginning with a 6 p.m. first pitch on Friday.

“Like I had said in Arlington, there’s no moral victories at all. What I look for as a coach is how do they respond in the game when things don’t go their way and how do they encourage each other,” O’Connor said. “I love what I’m seeing. I’m not discouraged at all because we’ve got two losses in a row. I’m just proud of how they’re carrying themselves. This is a long season, you play a lot of games. Those qualities that they have shown will serve this team really well.”