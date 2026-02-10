No. 17 Bulldogs shutout Southern Miss 5-0 to remain unbeaten

No. 17 Mississippi State welcomed in Southern Miss for the home opener at Nusz Park on Tuesday night and the Bulldog softball team kept the hot start going in 2026.

After sweeping the Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas last weekend, State would shutout instate foe Southern Miss 5-0 in the debut at home. Middle Tennessee transfer Leila Ammon led the way with her strong 5.0 inning start and the Bulldog bats came alive in the later innings to get the job done.

Ammon (1-0) continued what has been a great start to the year for Bulldog pitching. In her second start, Ammon threw 5.0 innings and struck out six batters with just three hits, no runs and no walks. She was followed up by Troy transfer Alyssa Faircloth who was equally dominant and she pitched the final 2.0 frames with no hits or runs, allowing only one base runner via a walk and striking out four batters.

State needed the pitching to be strong on Tuesday as the Golden Eagles were holding their own for the first four innings. A sacrifice fly from Nadia Barbary in the third was the only run through those four frames before the Bulldogs finally saw some offense really come together in the fifth and sixth innings.

Iowa transfer catcher Des Rivera had been hitless in her previous three games before she would homer in the sixth inning to give the Bulldogs a little cushion. She would leave no doubt in the sixth as she doubled off the wall in left center to score two more as part of a three-run inning that would deliver the 5-0 lead.

That would be more than enough for the Bulldogs to secure the win as Faircloth blew through the final three batters she faced in the game to end the shutout for State and keep the team undefeated on the year.

Offensively, the Bulldogs had seven hits in the game led by Rivera’s 2-for-3 night as she drove in three runs on a double and home run. It was the fifth time in as many games that State has hit at least one home run.

The Bulldogs (5-0) will remain at home this weekend as they host the Annual Snowman Memorial in honor of former player Alex Wilcox. The former Bulldog player passed away from ovarian cancer while being a part of the team in 2018. The event welcomes in three other teams as State plays Murray State and Rutgers on Friday beginning with the game with the Racers at 12:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs start with Rutgers at 12:30 p.m. followed by a matchup with North Texas. State closes out the event on Sunday against North Texas at 12:30 p.m. as well.