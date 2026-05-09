Mississippi State starter Ryan McPherson leaves game with ankle injury

It was an unfortunately short-lived return to the mound for Mississippi State pitcher Ryan McPherson on Saturday.

McPherson made his first start since he picked up a mild forearm strain against Vanderbilt nearly two months ago. The sophomore made his return to action against No. 6 Auburn in Game Three of the final home game of the regular season, and began with a 1-2-3 first inning.

McPherson gave up a solo home run in the second and then turned his ankle on a an awkward landing while covering home plate on a base hit. He limped back to the mound but did not throw again.

MSU head coach Brian O’Connor went out to talk to the sophomore, who was clearly frustrated with the turn of events. He eventually made his way to the dugout and reliever Dane Burns took over.

O’Connor spoke on SEC Network about the injury, saying that he felt a responsibility to be cautious with McPherson, and that he would be needed both next season and in the postseason.