Mississippi State starting Ryan McPherson in do-or-die Game 2

Mississippi State has to win to stay alive at the Athens Super Regional in Game Two on Sunday, and the Bulldogs will roll with starter Ryan McPherson on the mound. Head coach Brian O’Connor decides to roll with the second ace as he continues his return to full strength, and it’s a tall order to take on a prolific Georgia offense.

McPherson returned to action late in the regular season after seven weeks rehabilitating a mild forearm strain injury. He made brief starts against Auburn and Texas A&M before returning to form with a win over Louisiana at the Starkville Regional last weekend. He threw 83 pitches in 5.0 innings of work, allowed five hits and two runs with seven strikeouts, his highest tally by far since returning to action.

“I feel great, feel healthy,” McPherson told the media on Friday ahead of the Super Regional. “I feel confident in our team. Everything is possible because our team was able to get us into this spot. Hoping I can be a contributor in the Super Regionals and hopefully Omaha.”

While only a sophomore, McPherson is already one of State’s most experienced arms in terms of postseason innings. He threw twice at the Tallahassee Regional in 2025, four innings in a win over Northeastern and an inning in the final loss to hosts Florida State. His win over Louisiana last Sunday marked his first postseason victory, and he’ll need to add another on Sunday if he wants to get another start in the 2026 postseason.

MSU fell 13-12 in a brutal Game One loss on Saturday, which saw the lead change hands five times in an instant classic. Georgia’s league-leading offense delivered, knocking out MSU ace Tomas Valincius early and adding three runs in the eighth to retake the lead going into the ninth.

It’s a tough task McPherson faces on Sunday to stare down the UGA offense, which will have the boost of Tre Phelps returning from suspension. His strategy, though, will be the same as always.

“Just attack. It’s the same as any other lineup, any other team that you face,” McPherson said. “I believe you always have to pitch the same, it’s all about hitting spots, and if you don’t, they’ll do some damage.”

It will be McPherson’s first start against Georgia this year. He was injured against Vanderbilt two weeks before the Bulldogs met in Starkville during the regular season, and Duke Stone got the call to start against UGA in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals loss.

“I think he’s close (to 100%). There were some execution things last weekend that the early part of the season Ryan McPherson did that he wasn’t quite doing,” O’Connor said. “That’s just lack of stacking innings and outings. That said, I thought he was really good last weekend. Whenever he pitches this weekend, I expect him to go out and compete, and be hopefully even better than he was last weekend.”

The Bulldogs will meet again on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.