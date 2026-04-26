No. 15 Mississippi State completes sweep of LSU with third straight comeback win

The Diamond Dawgs did it again.

Those who attended all three Mississippi State baseball games this weekend could have been forgiven for the sense of deja vu on Saturday and Sunday. For the third game in a row, the Bulldogs struggled out of the gate and had to come from 3-0 down after the opening frame. It took a lengthy exchange of heavyweight punches, but again the Bulldogs ended up on top of LSU in a weekend sweep at Dudy Noble Field.

Ace Reese was the first to respond, again, for the Bulldogs. He launched a three-run home run in the second inning to tie the game, but the Tigers responded in kind with a two-run shot in the third. When the Bulldogs pulled level again in the fifth, the Tigers responded again with three runs in the sixth.

The bottom half lined up well for MSU, though. The order reset after Kevin Milewski and Bryce Chance got aboard, and a series of base hits spurred on the Bulldogs. Gehrig Frei reached on a fielding error, getting two runs home after an overthrow to first base, and RBIs from Reese and Blake Bevis put the hosts ahead 9-8 going into the final third of the contest.

It was a bullpen day for both teams, but the Bulldogs found some consistency from Jack Gleason and Ben Davis to post zeroes on the board in the middle of the game. The Tigers, meanwhile, went through seven different arms in seven innings.

The Bulldogs added another pair of runs in the seventh after Noah Sullivan got Frei home on a two-out drive off the wall in the right field corner. Bevis kept it rolling with a looping hit over the shortstop into shallow left to get Sully home, making it an 11-8 advantage going into the eighth inning.

Davis stayed on the mound to post a scoreless eighth, and the Bulldogs added to the tally for a fourth straight inning to set up a fairly stress-free closing job for Maddox Webb.

The Bulldogs travel to Pearl for the Governor’s Cup against Ole Miss on Tuesday, and then face a road test at No. 4 Texas next weekend.