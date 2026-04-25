Mississippi State takes Game 1, Milewski walks off Tigers in 11th inning

Mississippi State won a wild Game One against LSU to lead off its home SEC series on Friday night. A ballgame that lasted nearly five hours was decided in extras after a back-and-forth contest.

The Tigers arrived ready to play in Starkville. They took an early lead over the Bulldogs, and kept making life hard for the hosts even as the game became balanced again late.

The Bulldogs got off to a poor start in the first. Starter Tomas Valincius had an uncharacteristically bad day at the office, giving up three runs right out of the gate. He would toss just 3.2 innings with five runs, three earned runs and eight hits given up. Freshman Maddox Miller came out of the bullpen first in the fourth inning and gave up a two-RBI hit that saw the Tigers take a 7-3 lead.

The early deficit put the pressure on the Bulldog batters, but there was a lot of baseball left to play. They stayed in striking distance thanks to a two-run home run from the in-form Blake Bevis in the first and a solo shot from Ace Reese in the third. Gehrig Frei and Noah Sullivan added a run each in the next two innings, respectively, and then a two-run sixth inning brought the teams level at 7-7.

The game approached the ninth-inning finale with neither offense able to cause trouble. Bulldog reliever Ben Davis had a stellar seventh and eighth inning on the mound, and went out to start the ninth as well. He picked up a strikeout and a flyout before giving up a base hit and a walk.

Head coach Brian O’Connor chose to keep Davis out there to try and get the third out from Tiger left fielder William Patrick, but he launched a drive into right to get the go-ahead run home instead. Davis’ pitch count climbed into the high 40s, and it was a bit of a risk to keep him out there after the runners got aboard. Maddox Webb got the final out for the Bulldogs, going into the home half in need of a run to tie.

The Bulldogs got the tying run aboard with a walk, and Gatlin Sanders entered the game to pinch run for Vytas Valincius. Reed Stallman hit into a double play, but a review determined that Sanders was safe at second. It came down to Ryder Woodson as the last out for MSU to try to tie the game. The shortstop took two strikes before lining one into third to tie it up 9-9.

The Bulldogs had a chance to walk it off as the rain came pouring down. Kevin Milewski drew a walk to put two aboard for Gehrig Frei, but his ground drive to second was thrown to first in time.

The game went into extra innings and Webb stayed on the mound for the Bulldogs. A base hit and a walk put two aboard for the Tigers. The center fielder Curiel stole third base to add more pressure on, but Webb kept his cool to record a strikeout for out two. Steven Milam was up next for the Tigers and drew a full count walk to load the bases, and a ball into shallow right looked certain to get at least one run home before James Nunnallee, a defensive substitution, dove in with a sliding grab to leave the bases loaded and keep the game tied at 8.

There was a golden opportunity to carry the momentum on offense, but both Reese and Sullivan recorded quick flyouts. Freshman Jacob Parker drew a full count walk, and the defensive hero, Nunnallee, had a chance at the plate to end the night, but he grounded out.

The game went into the 11th with Dane Burns plowing through the Tigers order. Bryce Chance got aboard, but it looked a tall order to get him home after two strikeouts and another heavy dose of rain. Kevin Milewski answered the call though, launching a two-run walk-off blast into the Left Field Lounge to seal the win.

Game Two begins Saturday at 6:30 p.m.