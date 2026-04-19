Mississippi State takes series at South Carolina with Game 2 blowout

Mississippi State baseball is back in the swing of things.

The Diamond Dawgs recorded a dominant Game Two win at South Carolina on Saturday, clinching the series on the road in Columbia behind a strong start from pitcher Duke Stone. The right-hander set the stage for a 9-0 shutout with six scoreless innings and 12 strikeouts, a new personal best.

It was a good day at the plate for the Bulldogs as well. Eight of the nine starters recorded a hit with five players recording multi-hit games. First baseman Blake Bevis made his chance to play count with three hits, including a three-run home run that broke the game open early. His was the first of two home runs for MSU. The second belonged to Ace Reese, his second of the series.

The Bulldogs improved to 29-10 overall, 9-8 in SEC play by winning the first two games of the series. They will face South Carolina at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday with a chance to sweep the series. It would be the first series win since a sweep of Ole Miss in Oxford at the beginning of April.