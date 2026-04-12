Diamond Dog woes continue, Tennessee finishes off sweep, 7-2

Mississippi State’s woes on the diamond continued on Sunday as Tennessee claimed a 7-2 win to complete a three-game sweep. It marked State’s sixth straight SEC loss and back to back sweeps at Dudy Noble Field.

With the loss, State dropped to 26-10 overall and 7-8 in the SEC while Tennessee improved to 24-12 and 7-8.

As it was all weekend, Tennessee jumped to an early lead in the first. The Vols scored twice in that first inning, including an RBI single from Henry Ford.

State cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth with a Noah Sullivan RBI groundout.

Tennessee would expand the lead to 4-1, however, in the sixth inning with an RBI groundout by Ford and an RBI single from Blae Grimmer.

The Diamond Dogs last score of the weekend came on ab RBI single from Reed Stallman in the eighth. Tennessee added three more insurance runs in the ninth, including a two-run double from Levi Clark.

State starter Charlie Foster (1-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits in 5.1 innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Tennessee starter Evan Bianco (3-2) got the win, allowing two runs on five hits in 6.2 innings with six strikeouts.

State returns to action Tuesday with a road game at Samford. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.