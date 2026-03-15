No. 1 Tennessee tops No. 12 Mississippi State to take competitive SEC opening series

A hard-fought Southeastern Conference lid lifter came down to a final game at Nusz Park on Sunday afternoon.

No. 12 Mississippi State hosted No. 1 Tennessee over the weekend in the first major test of the season for the Bulldog softball team. After dropping a heartbreaking extra inning game on Friday night with a late home run, the Bulldogs battled back on Saturday and won a 1-0 affair on a walkoff from Taylor Troutman.

Sunday brought another pitchers duel The Bulldogs were down just 2-1 with two outs in the seventh inning, but a late two-run single would give the Lady Volunteers the cushion they needed. State was one-hit in the game and came up short on the weekend with a 4-1 finale.

Pitcher Karlyn Pickens dominated the State lineup as she gave up just one hit and four walks with six strikeouts on the day. The one hit was off the bat by Gabby Schaeffer as she hit a solo home run in the third inning to tie the game.

Tennessee came back in the fourth with a solo shot from Emma Clarke, but both pitching staffs would buckle down from there. With the bases loaded and no one out in the seventh inning, Alyssa Faircloth was on the verge of getting out of the jam. She struck out back-to-back batters, but Ella Dodge would win a battle as she dropped a two-run single into centerfield on a 1-2 count and the Lady Vols had breathing room.

State threw its top three pitchers in the game as Leila Ammon started and threw 3.0 innings with one hit, one run, two walks and four strikeouts. Peja Goold (11-2) got the loss as she threw 3.0 innings and gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Faircloth finished out the final inning and struck out two with a hit and walk.

It was a tough series defeat for the Bulldogs (27-4, 1-2 SEC), but State put together three strong performances. The Bulldogs now have a matchup at home on Wednesday against UAB at 7 p.m. before traveling to No. 15 Georgia over the weekend.