Troutman's walkoff home run hands No. 1 Tennessee first loss

Heartbreak hit everyone in maroon and white at Nusz Park on Friday as the softball Bulldogs were so close to springing an upset on the No. 1 Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

The two teams were scoreless through the first eight innings and State was one out away from getting out of the ninth before a three-run homer changed the game. On Saturday, No. 12 State brought the fight back again.

It was another game where both teams refused to give in for most of the way. Scoreless in the seventh, redshirt freshman Taylor Troutman came up and delivered a home run to straight away centerfield and the Bulldogs walked off the top team in the country, 1-0.

It was the first time this season that the Lady Vols have tasted a loss as the Bulldogs broke through. State did it in front of 2,134 fans – the largest regular season crowd in school history.

Troutman hit her second home run in as many days after entering the weekend with just one long ball all year. Troutman had struck out in her first two at bats, but she came through in a big way the third time up.

Prior to that at bat, it was the second-straight day that the pitchers were in full control during the first six plus innings. Peja Goold (11-1) went head-to-head with the Lady Vols’ staff as she threw a complete game shutout with just two hits, no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Goold had gotten through 5.1 innings without allowing a hit when UT was able to get an infield single off of her. The Lady Vols had two hits that inning but never got two base runners on in the same frame as Goold remained in full control.

Maddi Rutan started and threw the first 4.2 innings with no hits, no runs, one walk, two hit batters and four strikeouts. State saw Erin Nuwer much better with three hits and the home run off of her in the 1.1 innings she pitched. She did strikeout two.

Through the first two games of the series, the two pitching staff have put on a clinic with just five runs surrendered between them. The Bulldogs have thrown just two pitchers and had some incredible work from Alyssa Faircloth and Goold. From those two, State has gotten 16.0 innings, 10 hits, three runs, one walk and 20 strikeouts.

State (27-3, 1-1 SEC), now has a chance to take a series from the top team in the country. The two teams will meet on Sunday at Noon.