Bulldogs blink late as No. 1 Tennessee wins pitching duel, 3-1

In games like Friday night’s matchup at Nusz Park, one blink was going to be enough to decide the outcome.

No. 12 Mississippi State hosted No. 1 and undefeated Tennessee in game one of the series and the Bulldog softball squad went pitch-for-pitch all the way into extra innings. Pitcher Alyssa Faircloth had a gem on her hands as she held the top-ranked Vols scoreless and was an out away from getting out of the ninth inning.

One mistake made Faircloth and the Bulldogs pay, however, as a three-run home run with two outs in the inning allowed the Lady Volunteers to get the lead. Though State got the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the inning, the Lady Vols would get out of any damage to get the 3-1 lead in the series opener.

Faircloth had gotten herself in trouble in that ninth but was on the verge of getting out of it. After back-to-back flyouts, she faced Mackenzie Butt and she deposited the first pitch that she saw over the right centerfield wall for a three-run home run for the 3-0 lead in the ninth.

The Bulldogs finally got the offense going in the bottom of the inning as Taylor Troutman hit a leadoff home run and would get another on the bases with a fielding error. But State could get nothing else as UT would get the final two outs to preserve the win.

The heartbreaking loss stung the most for Faircloth who went toe-to-toe with the best in the country. She made it 8.2 innings without allowing a single run, but the big swing did the damage. Faircloth finished with 9.0 innings, seven hits, three runs, just one walk and nine strikeouts.

UT pitcher Sage Mardjetko won the pitching battle. The junior threw 8.1 innings with an amazing two hits and no walks. She gave up the solo shot and struck out five batters.

The Bulldogs (26-3, 0-1 SEC) will try to get back on track on Saturday for game two. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.