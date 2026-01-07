State goes back to work with No. 20 Tennessee coming to town on Thursday

As well as Mississippi State has been playing in women’s basketball, last Sunday was a sobering reminder of how life in the SEC can be.

The Bulldogs had reeled off 10-straight wins since last losing 69-62 on the road at top 25 Texas Tech on November 20. All 10 wins came by double digits for State and the Bulldogs started SEC play with an impressive 75-53 win over Auburn.

After all of that, State ran into a buzzsaw against No. 5 Oklahoma. The Bulldogs shot 20% from the field and made just one 3-pointer as they had the largest margin of defeat in the Sam Purcell era with a 95-47 beatdown in Norman.

“Credit to Oklahoma, I think they’re a Final Four team. They’re a team with experience and added the number one player in the country at point guard,” Purcell said of Oklahoma. “We knew it was going to be a track meet. On a night that you have the worst shooting night of the year on a team that can run makes for a bad formula. Hopefully it’s a game we can throw away the tape and burn it because up to that point, we’ve had a lot of great things that occurred.”

That loss in Norman was a shellshock for the Bulldogs, but they can’t afford to let it linger. The toughest stretch of conference games in recent memory is on the way for the rest of the month as the Bulldogs are set to play five of the next six games against top 20 opponents continuing on Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

State (14-2, 1-1 SEC) welcomes in a No. 20 Tennessee team (10-3, 2-0 SEC) who is towards the top of the league in talent. The Vols have lost to three teams ranked inside the top 20 and are building momentum again as SEC play has begun with double digit wins against Florida and Auburn to start the conference slate.

“They’re phenomenal. You look at the roster top to bottom; they have several McDonald’s All-Americans,” Purcell said. “They’ve got a style of play where they’re not going to adapt. They don’t care if they’re up 50 (points) – they’re going to adapt. They don’t care if they’re down 50 – they’re going to press. They’ve been battle-tested and challenged and a rich history of high standards so I’m expecting their best punch.”

As State prepares for the 6:30 p.m. tipoff at the Hump (SEC Network +), Purcell believes that last Sunday was more of a bad day for State than it was the reality of the team.

The Bulldogs will have a chance to quickly prove him right and present that bad loss to the Sooners as an anomaly. Or the Bulldogs could start an early tailspin in SEC play that will be difficult in which to recover.

“I hope they had a bad feeling in their mouth on the plane ride home because that’s what competitors do,” Purcell said. “I’ve got a great group of young women that I love and we’re trying to take this program to the next level. This week we’re playing two teams that played in the Sweet 16. You have an opportunity to learn from it and bounce back and get to where we’re playing our best basketball come March.”