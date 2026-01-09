Bulldogs fight, can't keep up in 90-80 defeat to No. 20 Tennessee

After being a part of the most lopsided loss of the Sam Purcell era at No. 5 Oklahoma last Sunday, there was no time for Mississippi State to sulk with another top 20 challenge on the way.

The Bulldogs hosted No. 20 Tennessee on Thursday night inside Humphrey Coliseum and the high-powering Lady Volunteers had speed and size that made for a difficult challenge for State. Despite that, the Bulldogs battled until the end.

After falling behind by 18 points in the third quarter, State roared back to cut the lead to two possessions, but the team ran out of gas. The Lady Vols attacking press and quick-score offense made it hard for State to keep up in a 88-78 defeat.

“I love this character and love this team. I love their spirit,” Purcell said. “Do I hate to lose? You better believe it. But what I love about this team is how we practice. There’s no doubt that we are going to put our head down and roll up our sleeves.”

The difference in the game would be at the 3-point line for the Bulldogs. After shooting an abysmal 1-for-25 at Oklahoma, the going was tough again on Thursday. State shot just 2-for-13 in the contest with the Vols dropping 10 of their own on 27 attempts.

That created plenty of separation in what was otherwise a well-played offensive game by the Bulldogs. State shot 45% from the field and the 16 turnovers they recorded weren’t too detrimental as they outscored UT 18-15 in points off of turnovers.

State also outrebounded the Lady Vols 37-35 in the game and stayed in it with post play just losing the battle in the paint 42-40. The Bulldogs made 18-of-21 shots from the foul line.

A 26-point first quarter was the culprit for Purcell as his team fell behind 26-19 and were fighting an uphill battle the rest of the game. State trailed 47-37 at the half and that lead would grow in the third quarter.

After the Lady Vols were able to extend the lead out to a 66-48 mark at the 3:46 mark, State would battle back. From that point and into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 17-4 run and cut the disadvantage to 70-65. But the Bulldogs were not able to get over the hump.

“I thought the first quarter was crucial,” Purcell said. “We had a great scout and gameplan but we didn’t talk on ball screens. Their largest quarter was the first quarter and we needed to be more vocal. Top to bottom, they’re probably as good as anybody in the country in athleticism and you can’t let those athletes get open for wide open layups and we did.”

Kharyssa Richardson kept State going as the senior dropped in a career-high 22 points on 11-of-20 shooting and she added nine rebounds in 31 minutes of action. Richardson started the game after Chandler Prater was out for the game due to a coach’s decision.

“We’ve been shooting every day before practice and shootaround,” Richardson said. “Everything that I made today, we’ve been working on and also defense carried over to offense.”

Freshman Madison Francis also got 22 points in on the night with a 10-for-10 showing from the foul line and added 13 rebounds and four blocks in a team-high 38 minutes. Destiney McPhaul had 14 points, five assists and three rebounds. Favour Nwaedoze was held to just three points and three rebounds and failed to make a shot in 14 minutes of action, but she was also working through foul trouble most of the night.

UT freshman Mia Pauldo was a problem for the Bulldogs at point guard as she dropped 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Janiah Barker had 18 points.

With back-to-back losses, State’s (14-3, 1-2 SEC) journey only gets tougher. The Bulldogs are set for a third-straight top 20 matchup as they head to Oxford on Sunday to take on rival No. 18 Ole Miss. The Rebels are coming off of a 74-69 upset win over the same Oklahoma team that just defeated State 95-47.

Game time at the Pavillion is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network.