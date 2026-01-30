State stuns No. 15 Tennessee on the road, 77-62
Mississippi State led from start to finish on Wednesday and dominated LSU, 80-66, on the road to bluntly halt a five-game losing streak. The Bulldogs...
When Sam Purcell entered SEC play, the fourth-year Mississippi State coach knew that the journey was about to get as tough as ever. ...
There hasn’t been much to cheer about inside Humphrey Coliseum this season as Chris Jans’ team continues to struggle. ...
Sam Purcell has urged his team to play as tough on the road as they have at home and Mississippi State did just that on Sunday on the road...
In the middle of one of the toughest months imaginable for the Mississippi State women’s basketball program, Sam Purcell wanted nothing...
Due to incoming winter weather, Saturday's SEC matchup with Mississippi State and Vanderbilt was moved to a morning tipoff. Unfortunately, the...
Expected winter weather in the Magnolia State is already affecting Mississippi State's basketball schedule for the weekend. The university announced...
Mississippi State's woes continued on Wednesday night at Texas A&M as the Bulldogs dropped an 88-68 decision. It marked the fourth straight loss...
Nearly a month into the SEC schedule, Mississippi State’s basketball teams each have the same conference wins, but the feelings around both teams...
Currently on a three-game losing streak, the SEC schedule only gets tougher for Mississippi State this week. Up next is a road trip to Texas A&M,...
As Kharyssa Richardson was looking for a home in her final season of college basketball eligibility, she was looking for a place that...
In the middle of a grueling stretch this month, Sam Purcell’s message to his Mississippi State team is to continue to fight. The Bulldogs played...
In a year where Mississippi State has struggled to find multiple offensive options, Saturday night’s rivalry game against Ole Miss showed why off...
For the third straight game, Mississippi State jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half. And for the third straight game, the Bulldogs...
Two Mississippi State basketball legends will be forever immortalized inside Humphrey Coliseum in 2027. At halftime of the Bulldogs’ matchup with...
It's been an interesting journey for Mississippi State senior wing Shawn Jones in the college basketball ranks. Following his Texas prep career,...
In the middle of a brutal month of January, there are no breaks for Mississippi State women’s basketball. The Bulldogs came into Thursday night’s...
While the beginning of SEC play brought some great early returns for Mississippi State basketball, the men’s and women’s teams were hit with a dose...
It was the same song and different verse for Mississippi State on Tuesday night at Humphrey Coliseum. No. 18 Alabama recovered from an early 14-point...
After suffering its first SEC loss of the season, Mississippi State returns home this week for a two-game homestand. First up is No. 18 Alabama for...
Mississippi State had a quick start at Kentucky on Saturday evening at Rupp Arena but it wouldn't be nearly enough. Kentucky dominated the Bulldogs...
Mississippi State's perimeter game was struggling Wednesday night against Oklahoma. So the Bulldogs simply went with their size advantage in the...
Four days removed from Mississippi State winning a 101-98 shootout with Texas on the road in Austin, the Bulldogs were in a slugfest with Oklahoma...
As well as Mississippi State has been playing in women’s basketball, last Sunday was a sobering reminder of how life in the SEC can be. The...
Mississippi State got off to a good start in the SEC last Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory at Texas. Now the Bulldogs look to keep that...