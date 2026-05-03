No. 10 Mississippi State drops series finale at No. 4 Texas

It was a game too far for No. 10 Mississippi State in Austin on Sunday. The Bulldogs were shelled in a nine-run third inning to blow up the pitching plan, leading to an 11-6 defeat against No. 4 Texas.

The Longhorns (35-10, 15-8 SEC) took the series 2-1 over the Bulldogs (35-11, 14-10 SEC).

The Bulldogs put Texas to the sword in the first inning, putting up five runs with an RBI single from Jacob Parker and a grand slam from Bryce Chance for his first home run of the season. Both hits came from two-out at-bats and gave starter Charlie Foster a nice lead to work with.

Foster put up zeros in each of the first two innings. The Longhorns had just one hit and one reach on a fielder’s choice in otherwise clean innings, but came back with a fury in the third.

Foster walked three in a row to start the bottom of the third inning. A hit by pitch walked in the first run of the game for Texas and kept the bases loaded, and head coach Brian O’Connor went to the bullpen. Jack Gleason came into a difficult situation and immediately gave up a two-run drive to right, a walk, and then two more scoring hits that kept adding runners as fast as they were driven home.

Brendan Sweeney came on to do damage control, but by then the Longhorns were already up 8-5. They ended the inning up 9-5, a disastrous turn for the Bulldogs after looking to take control early.

O’Connor and pitching coach Justin Parker had to piece together a bullpen game after the third, turning to Peyton Fowler, Tyler Pitzer, Tanner Beliveau and Braden Booth to get through seven innings. The Bulldogs got one run back in that time, but let up two more. There was a big missed opportunity as well with Ace Reese at the plate and the bases loaded with two gone. A called strike three on a low, inside pitch sent O’Connor out of the dugout and right into the face of the home plate umpire.

O’Connor was given his marching orders as a result, and the Longhorn breaks continued late into the game. Two runners were left aboard in the eighth with a chance to start a rally with Reese on deck. The Longhorns got a clean closeout in the ninth to finish the job and sent State home with just one of two from the trip out west.

The Bulldogs will look to reset on Tuesday against Nicholls State at 6 p.m.