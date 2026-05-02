No. 10 Mississippi State falls 3-1 in Game 1 loss to No. 4 Texas

No. 10 Mississippi State dropped Game One of its SEC series at No. 4 Texas on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (35-11, 13-9 SEC) lost 3-1 in Austin against a ruthless starting job from Texas sophomore Dylan Volantis. The sophomore tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts against the Bulldogs, recording 10 through the first four innings.

The night featured few offensive opportunities for the Bulldogs, but those that came to be were not fully realized.

The first big missed opportunity for the Bulldogs was in the fifth inning. A single from Bryce Chance and a walk from Kevin Milewski put two runners aboard. They got into scoring position via a flyout and steal, but Gehrig Frei struck out swinging on a high fastball for the third out.

The next inning, as Valincius began to fade a bit, the Longhorns added two runs via RBI hits to take a 3-0 lead. It would be the final inning for Valincius, who otherwise had a solid night. He gave up just one hit until the fifth inning, but left the game with three earned runs on the statsheet.

The Bulldogs had one more good run on offense in the eighth inning. Frei got things going with a leadoff solo home run and Ace Reese got on base with a walk. Blake Bevis got aboard as well with a base hit, putting the tying run at the plate with just one out. But it wasn’t to be. Vytas Valincius and Chance both struck out against Texas reliever Thomas Burns to end the inning, and the Longhorns got out of trouble.

Texas closer Sam Cozart came on in the ninth inning to protect the 3-1 lead and quickly recorded back-to-back strikeouts. Reed Stallman pinch-hit for the last gasp comeback attempt, but he went down looking for the third straight strikeout.

The teams will meet in Game Two on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.