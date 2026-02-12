Mississippi State - Texas Tech cancel football series set for 2028 and '29

As the Southeastern Conference has altered future schedules with a ninth conference game, future non-conference slates are changing rapidly for teams around the league.

Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon has already had to cancel several future dates with non-conference teams due to the added game. The Bulldogs have added another cancellation to the mix as Texas Tech is falling off the 2028 and ’29 schedules, according to multiple sources.

The Bulldogs will not be required to pay a buyout for the cancellation due to the additional conference game that the SEC mandated.

State was scheduled to play the Red Raiders at home in ’28 and in Lubbock the next season. It was a series agreed upon back in the spring of 2018 but will not be seen through by the current administration. In ’28, State has a scheduled home game with North Alabama and a road game at Memphis that are still on the schedule. The Tigers are slated to return to Starkville in ’29 if that series stays.

Even with the cancellation, the Bulldogs will still be looking for a Power 4 conference opponent for those two seasons. Despite adding another conference game, the league still requires teams to play at least one opponent from another Power conference. That begins in 2026 when State will play at Minnesota and then host the Gophers next year. State has no other Power 4 schools scheduled in future seasons.

The Bulldogs would like to host seven home games each season with 2029 set to have just six home games prior to the cancellation. Selmon is on the search to add an away date with a Power opponent in ’28 with a home game in ’29.