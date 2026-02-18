Bats come alive as No. 4 Mississippi State takes down Troy, 13-7

Mississippi State’s Opening Weekend series with Hofstra left fans wanting a little more offensively but the Diamond Dawgs would deliver in the midweek.

A year after being dealt a loss in this game with the Trojans inside Dudy Noble Field, State brought the fight early and never relented. A barrage of runs up and down the lineup would lead to an emphatic 13-7 win over the Trojans.

Coach Brian O’Connor made some changes in the lineup on Tuesday including pushing some new faces into the lineup replacing veterans. Illinois transfer Vytas Valincius entered in the outfield for Bryce Chance while freshman Jacob Parker got his first start at Designated Hitter for Noah Sullivan.

While Parker had some tough moments in his first game, Valincius made a major statement. The older brother of State pitcher Tomas Valincius, Vytas was 3-for-3 with four RBI, a double a walk and two runs scored to help produce some big numbers for State’s offense.

“We have a lot of good players that want opportunities. After the weekend was over, the players that haven’t gotten the opportunities I told them to be ready and stay hungry. Tonight, Vytas Valincius in the preseason had been swinging the bat exceptionally well. He’s a mature hitter and so it was time to put him in there in the middle of that lineup and he certainly produced.”

Hot start sets the tone for State

That production began very early for MSU. Five of the first six batters would get hits in the opening frame with Aidan Teel doubling home a run, Valincius singling two runs and Gehrig Frei tripling off the wall to make it a 4-0 advantage in the first inning.

The lead grew in the second inning as State put up three more runs. Ryder Woodson doubled in a score and then Ace Reese hit a two-run home run to straight center that made it 7-0.

After Troy got its first run in the fourth, the Bulldogs would come back in the fifth and sixth strong. Chone James hit a two-run home run in the fifth and then Valincius was back to hitting as he had a two-run double that was followed by a fielder’s choice run scored on Parker’s at bat.

State had a chance to get the run-rule but it escaped them in the seventh. William Kirk gave up hits to the first two that he saw and then Chris Billingsley gave up a walk and two singles cutting the lead to 12-5. Jack Gleason would come into a tough situation for the second appearance in a row and followed a similar script to his Hofstra work by getting three-straight outs.

After the Diamond Dawgs got a run back in the seventh on another Reese double, they would bring highly touted freshman LHP Jack Bauer in for his debut. Bauer promptly followed by striking out the side in the eighth inning, but did get into some trouble in the ninth with a hit and three walks scoring a run for the 13-7 score.

State’s offense pounded out 16 hits in the win with Reese going 5-for-5 with three RBI on two doubles and a triple and three runs scored. It continued what’s been a strong start to his junior campaign as he’s now 10-for-17 on the season with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.

“Ace Reese loves to play the game of baseball. There’s great players out there that truly don’t love to play the game. This guy loves to play the game of baseball,” O’Connor said. “He certainly had a huge night (Tuesday). He’s had many of those and he’ll have many more. He’s a special player that’s obviously pretty locked in right now. There’s no secret that he’s going to have to carry a big load for this team and he showed that tonight.”

Valincius was strong in his debut with a 3-for-3 showing, four RBI, two runs and a double. Bevis went 2-for-3 and James was 2-for-4 with his first career home run and two RBI.

Stone delivers strong first start in Bulldog uniform

Duke Stone started the game on the mound for State and had 4.0 dominant innings with just one hit and one run surrendered.

“I feel really great,” Stone said. “Friday I came out of the bullpen and felt really great and tonight same thing. I felt really comfortable out there, I just wanted to compete and put on a show for the team to go out there get a great start to get some momentum in the first.”

William Kirk and Chris Bilingsley had rough outings with 2.0 innings between them, seven hits and four runs. Geason pitched the perfect 1.0 inning while Bauer’s debut was 1.1 innings, one hit, three walks, two runs and three strikeouts.

Maddox Webb got the final two outs and surrendered just one hit.

State will be back in action again on Wednesday night as the Bulldogs welcome in the Alcorn State Braves. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.