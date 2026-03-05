Barbary hits two home runs as No. 12 Bulldogs take down UAB

Mississippi State softball is in the middle of a lengthy road trip, but the No. 12 Bulldogs have brought the bats with them.

Behind Nadia Barbary’s two home run, the Bulldogs went to Birmingham and took down UAB in a 6-1 ball game Wednesday night. Coupled with Barbary’s big day at the plate, pitcher Laila Ammon was dominant in the circle to secure State’s 19th win of the season.

Barbary nearly equaled her home run total from the first 20 games on Wednesday evening. The senior All-SEC third baseman came into the game against the Blazers having hit three home runs on the season, and she left tied with Abby Grace Richardson for the second most on the team for the year.

The first of those came quickly as Barbary would homer in the second at bat of the game. After the game was tied up in the third on an error on a throw, Barbary went back to work in the fifth. With two outs, Tatum Silva and Morgan Stiles both singled and then Barbary came through with a three-run home run that broke the game open at 4-1.

Abigail Stevens would further distance the Bulldogs in the game with a two-run double in the sixth, and the pitching staff did the rest. Ammon (5-0) threw 6.0 innings of three-hit ball and gave up one unearned run with zero walks and seven strikeouts. Delainey Everett came in for the seventh inning and worked around a leadoff single to get three-straight outs.

State’s offense had eight hits with Barbary going 2-for-4 with four RBI on the two home runs. Kiarra Sells and Stevens notched doubles in the win and the Bulldog offense had just one strikeouts as a unit.

MSU (19-2) is a win away from being the quickest to 20 wins in a season in school history. The Bulldogs will attempt to get there by staying on the road this weekend as they head to Mobile, Ala., for the Jaguar Classic.

Three different opponents are on the docket from Friday through Sunday as the Bulldogs will play New Mexico State and Samford for the second time this season. State beat New Mexico earlier this year 8-1 in Waco, Texas at the Getterman Classic. The Bulldogs beat Samford in the Bulldog Invitational last month 6-2.

The Jaguar Classic starts with a doubleheader on Friday with New Mexico State (10 a.m.) and host South Alabama (3 p.m.).

The rest of the weekend includes another doubleheader on Saturday with New Mexico at 10 a.m. and Samford at 12:30 p.m. State will conclude the weekend on Sunday afternoon against the Jags at 12:30 p.m. Both games with USA will be broadcasted on ESPN+.