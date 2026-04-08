Diamond Dogs turn back UAB, 5-3, to snap losing streak

No. 9 Mississippi State used a pair of early homeruns on Tuesday to hold off UAB, 5-3, at Dudy Nobile Field. With the win, State snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 26-7. UAB fell to 22-11.

Much like the previous game, Mississippi State jumped to an early 2-0 lead thanks to an Ace Reese two-run homer in the first.

After UAB cut the lead to 2-1 on Austin Pierzynski solo blast in the third, State increased the lead to 4-1 on Jacob Parker’s two-run homer in the third, his seventh dinger of the season.

However, UAB kept chipping away with solo runs in the fourth and fifth thanks to an RBI double from Brady Waugh and an sacrifice fly from Alex Dupuy.

Mississippi State starting pitcher Chris Billingsley had his season-long appearance of the night. Billingsley did not factor into the decision but tossed 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

The Diamond Dogs added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh via a Gehrig Frei RBI single.

UAB starter Justin Hicks (2-2) took the loss and allowed two runs on three hits in two innings of work.

Jack Gleason (3-0) got the win for State and he allowed one run on one hit in .2 innings. Ben Davis worked a scoreless ninth to notch his fourth save of the season.

Frei, Reese and Vytas Valicius each had two hits to pace State’s nine-hit attack. Waugh, Pierzynski and Max Price had two hits for UAB, who had eight hits.

State returns to SEC play on Friday with a home series against Tennessee.