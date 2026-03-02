No. 1 UCLA takes heavyweight fight as Diamond Dawgs drop 8-7 heartbreaker

ARLINGTON, Texas – As Mississippi State and UCLA clashed in a top 5 matchup in Sunday’s College Baseball Series, the Bulldogs would have a challenge unlike any other to this point.

The No. 4 Diamond Dawgs had their chances to prove they were arguably the best team in college baseball. The final two innings showed why that is UCLA and the Bulldogs couldn’t find a way for the first time this season in a 8-7 loss in extra innings.

“The first takeaway is I’m pissed, because I hate losing,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Obviously, we’ve got a really, really good team and UCLA has a great ball club. That was like a heavyweight fight. Just proud of our guys. We kept battling back and did a nice job of managing the game from a pitching standpoint. Time and time again, guys rose up.”

Bulldogs can’t take advantage of winning opportunities

Free bases would prove to be deadly for State pitching in the game. The Bulldogs put 10 different UCLA batters on base with six of those being hit by pitch. Three of those specifically led to runs in the final two innings.

With State leading 5-3 and Ben Davis on the mound in the ninth inning, the veteran pitcher was facing the leadoff hitter Dean West and had a strike on him before hitting him on the foot with the pitch. On the very next pitch, All-American Roch Cholowsky would deposit the pitch into UCLA’s bullpen to tie the game.

Tied in the 10th inning, Davis walked a batter and hit another with one out and Davis was lifted for Chris Billingsley. With one out and the bases loaded, a wild pitch scored a run and pinch hitter Aidan Espinoza would hit a two-run triple in right to make it 8-5.

The Bulldog offense had its chances in the game as well. After Cholowsky tied it, State got a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth from Andrew Raymond and then Ryder Woodson doubled in the gap in right center. Unfortunately for Woodson, the ball bounced in the bullpen for a ground rule double when it would have otherwise scored Raymond from first.

With one out and the bases loaded, Aidan Teel had a 3-2 pitch inside called a strike three. Trackman data recorded that pitch a ball and it would have won the game, instead Ace Reese’s groundout sent it to extras.

“It’s part of the game and it happens. We’re going to get better. We never gave up and we didn’t quit and that’s why I love these guys,” Woodson said. “I don’t even have words for that, to be honest. Rough loss, but we’re going to bounce back and get back to work tomorrow.”

State kept fighting after going down by three runs as Noah Sullivan ripped a double and Reed Stallman hit a two-run homer to cut it to one run, but the offense could get nothing else from there.

It was an early deficit for the Bulldogs as Duke Stone gave up a two-run home run to red hot hitter Will Gasparino. The 10th home run of the season for Gasparino gave the Bruins some juice that would carry over to the fourth inning as catcher Cashel Dugger singled home a run with two outs and it was suddenly 3-0 with the Bulldogs in a hole and already into the bullpen.

Stallman got the Bulldogs back in it in the fourth with his first of two home runs and then Woodson’s RBI double with two outs tied it at 3-3. The Bulldogs got the first lead on a Jacob Parker sacrifice fly in the seventh and then Sullivan extended the lead with a solo home run in the eighth making it 5-3.

In those middle innings, the Bulldogs’ bullpen gave them a chance. Maddox Webb retired all four batters that he faced in the fourth and fifth innings and Dane Burns pitched a scoreless fifth as well. Tyler Pitzer got an out and Davis threw 3.1 innings with two hits, four runs, one walk, four hit batters and two strikeouts for his first loss.

Stallman and Woodson continue to rise

State’s offense continued to prove how dangerous it can be. Against the No. 1 team in the country, the Bulldogs had 14 hits with Woodson following up a 3-for-5 game against Virginia Tech by going 4-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI. He is on a 7-for-8 run dating back to Saturday.

“I feel great. I’m not trying to look at the results, I’m just trying to hit the ball as hard as I can every single time I get up there. If it drops, great, if not, oh well,” Woodson said. “I feel like I’ve seen it great the whole time, it’s just part of the game. Slumps are a part of it, but I’m just going to keep getting back up and try to get better.”

Stallman also had a great game as he finished 3-for-3 with four RBI and two home runs, and he also walked and was hit by pitch. Sullivan and Andrew Raymond finished with two hits.

It was a brutal loss for the Bulldogs and the first for the team under O’Connor. Even so, there is no rest for the weary. State has to turn around and head to Hattiesburg to play a Southern Miss team that could move inside the top 10 on Monday.

The Bulldogs fly back to Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday night and will be bussing back to Starkville before driving down to USM on Tuesday night. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

“I think we’ve got a special ball club. I think we have a team with a lot of heart,” O’Connor said. “I think we have a team that will be very talented. We have a lot of options like pinch hitters to do some different things. I love our ball club and I love what we’ve earned this weekend.”