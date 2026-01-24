No. 15 Vanderbilt embarrasses Mississippi State, 88-56, at Humphrey Coliseum
Expected winter weather in the Magnolia State is already affecting Mississippi State's basketball schedule for the weekend. The university announced...
Mississippi State's woes continued on Wednesday night at Texas A&M as the Bulldogs dropped an 88-68 decision. It marked the fourth straight loss...
Nearly a month into the SEC schedule, Mississippi State’s basketball teams each have the same conference wins, but the feelings around both teams...
Currently on a three-game losing streak, the SEC schedule only gets tougher for Mississippi State this week. Up next is a road trip to Texas A&M,...
As Kharyssa Richardson was looking for a home in her final season of college basketball eligibility, she was looking for a place that...
In the middle of a grueling stretch this month, Sam Purcell’s message to his Mississippi State team is to continue to fight. The Bulldogs played...
In a year where Mississippi State has struggled to find multiple offensive options, Saturday night’s rivalry game against Ole Miss showed why off...
For the third straight game, Mississippi State jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half. And for the third straight game, the Bulldogs...
Two Mississippi State basketball legends will be forever immortalized inside Humphrey Coliseum in 2027. At halftime of the Bulldogs’ matchup with...
It's been an interesting journey for Mississippi State senior wing Shawn Jones in the college basketball ranks. Following his Texas prep career,...
In the middle of a brutal month of January, there are no breaks for Mississippi State women’s basketball. The Bulldogs came into Thursday night’s...
While the beginning of SEC play brought some great early returns for Mississippi State basketball, the men’s and women’s teams were hit with a dose...
It was the same song and different verse for Mississippi State on Tuesday night at Humphrey Coliseum. No. 18 Alabama recovered from an early 14-point...
After suffering its first SEC loss of the season, Mississippi State returns home this week for a two-game homestand. First up is No. 18 Alabama for...
Mississippi State had a quick start at Kentucky on Saturday evening at Rupp Arena but it wouldn't be nearly enough. Kentucky dominated the Bulldogs...
Mississippi State's perimeter game was struggling Wednesday night against Oklahoma. So the Bulldogs simply went with their size advantage in the...
Four days removed from Mississippi State winning a 101-98 shootout with Texas on the road in Austin, the Bulldogs were in a slugfest with Oklahoma...
As well as Mississippi State has been playing in women’s basketball, last Sunday was a sobering reminder of how life in the SEC can be. The...
Mississippi State got off to a good start in the SEC last Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory at Texas. Now the Bulldogs look to keep that...
Mississippi State captured a huge road win Saturday at Texas and helping lead the way was junior Josh Hubbard. On Monday Hubbard was recognized for...
Mississippi State produced its best win of the season Saturday as the Bulldogs rallied at Texas and won 101-98 in overtime. The Bulldogs used a late...
A dominant non-conference slate would have been doused with cold water if Mississippi State couldn’t come out on Thursday night and take care of...
After a mixed bag of results during the non-conference portion of the schedule, Mississippi State (8-5) opens SEC play Saturday at Texas (9-4)....
For a second-straight season, Sam Purcell carries his Mississippi State women’s basketball team into SEC play at 13-1. The Bulldogs were dominant...
After a monster night inside Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday, a pair of Mississippi State players were named SEC Women’s Basketball Players of the...