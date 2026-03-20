Diamond Dawgs looking to rebound with Vanderbilt series

21 games into the Brian O’Connor era, things are going quite well for Mississippi State.

The Diamond Dawgs are No. 6 in the country with a 17-4 record and boast one of the best offenses in college baseball. The team is 13-0 inside Dudy Noble Field and have played strong baseball all around.

Within that, however, there is a small pocket of games where some issues have kept State from reaching its full potential. The Bulldogs have lost just four games this season and all of them have been to top 12 teams. Within those four losses, three of those have been decided by just one run and the other was a tie game in the eighth inning.

But all four losses can be characterized as missed opportunities for the Bulldogs. State didn’t get the key hits to go win the game, they didn’t play clean enough defensively or they didn’t pitch it well enough in the bullpen.

While O’Connor is on the record of hating to lose games, he’s using those opportunities for a lesson. That’s a lesson that he hopes will carry this team far into the postseason.

“You’re torn that I look sometimes at the negatives to be able to teach and for growth to happen. If there weren’t some negative things that had happened to us already this year, we’d be 21-0. Who’s 21-0? I choose to look at those opportunities as learning and teaching points for growth to happen,” O’Connor said.

“If you continue to go on day-by-day and don’t call things out where we have a chance to improve, we don’t get any better. I wish none of them happened, but in a way I’m glad they happened because you get a chance to get better. We don’t have it all figured out and I don’t think anybody does. It’s a matter of what you do when it does happen.”

Chance continues to be spark for Bulldogs

Against Arkansas last week, State squandered some opportunities to get a massive series on the road, but the team is now moving forward as Vanderbilt comes to town this weekend.

One of the major takeaways through the first 21 games has been that the Bulldog offense is for real. State didn’t have the series they wanted against the Razorbacks last weekend, but the team was also playing against one of the best pitching staffs in the country.

What did work for most of the ball games was nine-hole hitter Bryce Chance flipping the order and making things happen late in innings. Chance is a cheat code at the bottom of the lineup with an SEC-leading .431 average and a team-best .541 OBP. He is second on the team in hits with 25, third with seven doubles and he has just three strikeouts in his 58 at bats.

Most impressively has been what Chance seems to do with two outs in an inning. Now batting over .500 on the year with two down, Chance has produced time and time again and his sense of awareness is what leads to success.

“I think knowing the guys that I have behind me is something that is really important,” Chance said. “If I can extend the inning and get Ace up to the plate or (Noah Sullivan) up to the plate or when I was in the nine hole get (Teel) up to the plate and flip the lineup over, we always have a chance to score in those opportunities. There’s kind of a heightened awareness knowing that if I find a way on, there’s always a chance we’ll end up scoring.”

Another strength for the Bulldog team has been their starting pitching. State got three solid starts at Arkansas from Ryan McPherson, Tomas Valincius and Duke Stone and the trio is set to run back out there again this weekend.

Despite all of them being sophomores, they’ve carried the load for the pitching staff on the weekends with McPherson (3-0, 2.48 ERA), Valincius (4-0, 1.30 ERA) and Stone (3-0, 3.63) all undefeated. The trio have combined for 79.0 innings, 17 walks and 102 strikeouts.

All three will have their hands full with a Vandy lineup that has been one of the best in the league this season. Behind them, the Bulldogs will need the bullpen to perform as well.

“Our starting pitching has been really outstanding. I’d like to see us be a little more consistent in the bullpen and have the understanding of what we’re going to get when we put somebody out there. That’s not a knock on anybody, that just hasn’t shown up yet. Typically, that happens with youth,” O’Connor said.

The starting rotation are sophomores. I’m not making excuses for them. They’re doing an unbelievable job. Coach Parker and I have talked about finding the guys you can count on in the pecking order of the bullpen.”

State and Vandy meet at Dudy Noble at 7 p.m. in Friday’s game one with a 6 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Friday’s game can be seen on SEC Network with the next two contests on the Watch ESPN app.