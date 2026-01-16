Valiant effort comes up short for Mississippi State in 89-84 loss to No. 5 Vanderbilt

In the middle of a brutal month of January, there are no breaks for Mississippi State women’s basketball.

The Bulldogs came into Thursday night’s matchup with No. 5 Vanderbilt attempting to hand the Commodores their first loss of the season and it was after three-straight losses to top 20 teams. While the Bulldogs hung in the ball game until the final whistle against the Dores, there was too much Mikayla Blakes.

The star sophomore poured in 38 of her team’s points and held off a pesky State team in a 89-84 win for the visiting Dores. It was the fourth-straight loss for a scuffling Bulldog team.

“I just hurt like hell for them,” coach Sam Purcell said. “The last four years, it’s been this game against each other where they punch us and we punch them. I thought Mikayla Blakes was the difference maker.”

Blakes showed why she’s one of the most impressive scorers in the country for the last two years. She was a problem from the jump as she hit 11-of-23 shots, made 5-of-12 3-pointers and 11-of-11 shots from the foul line. For good measure, Blakes had seven assists and five rebounds.

The Dores were efficient as a team as they shot 30-of-60 (50%) and made 11-of-29 3-pointers. State fought back from a rough first quarter in which the Bulldogs shot 6-of-21 and they finished 32-of-66 (48%) with 8-of-21 threes.

It was a hotly contested first half for the two squads beginning with the first frame. Vandy came out and had a first quarter lead at 20-16 as the Bulldogs brought defensive intensity but couldn’t get enough shots to fall.

In the second quarter, things would flip for State. Late in the third quarter, the Bulldogs would grab the lead behind that defense and had it in the final seconds before a buzzer-beating 3-pointer handed Vandy a 36-35 advantage.

In the second half, State would get the momentum and the crowd involved. After leading 53-52 at the 2:50 mark of the quarter, the Bulldogs would falter down the stretch of that quarter. A 14-2 run to close out that quarter would take the Dores out to 66-55 lead heading into the fourth. Seven turnovers in the quarter would be the culprit.

“My whole message to them this week is these top 25 games are another level for us. We have zero bad losses on the year,” Purcell said. “There’s got to be that 40% where we’re locked in on the scout and reading the defense. We didn’t. To give up 30 (points) was a gamebreaker.”

After the lead got to as high as 77-64 in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs fought back into the game. State got it to five points and had an offensive possession in the final 15 seconds but a charge call would end things.

In the loss, State won the turnover battle 13-12 with a 17-15 advantage in points off of turnovers. The two teams were even at 33 rebounds each and State had a 42-32 advantage in the paint. Vandy’s 20 assists on 30 field goals were a big plus for the Dores.

State had 15 points from freshman Madison Francis as she made 6-of-10 shots and had eight rebounds. Favour Nwaedozi had 14 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes before fouling out while Kharyssa Richardson and King had 13 points and Chandler Prater scored 10 points.

“I think the main thing for me was that there’s no difference for me to the next girl on any roster,” King said. “I came here knowing that I could do it. I had to get over my ankle injury and now I’m back.”

After the loss, the Bulldogs (14-5, 1-4 SEC) will have to turn right back around and welcome in another top 10 team. No. 7 Kentucky (16-2, 3-1 SEC) will come to the Hump on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. on SEC Network +.