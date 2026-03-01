No. 4 Diamond Dawgs light up Hokies 15-8 to remain perfect

ARLINGTON, Texas – So far this season, it’s been tough for teams to hold Mississippi State consistently down on the baseball diamond.

Getting through the Diamond Dawg lineup has been a chore for pitchers and has been a large reason why State has remained undefeated. Virginia Tech found that out on Saturday in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.

Though the Bulldogs had left some runs on the table in the first six innings, it was just a matter of time before the bats really came alive. State scored 10 runs in the last three innings and had a solid start from Tomas Valincius in a 15-8 win over the Hokies.

“There aren’t any holes (in the lineup). Everyone that steps up to the plate has unselfish at bats and does whatever it takes for the team,” Aidan Teel said. “(Valincius) is out there battling his (expletive) off for six innings and we want to do whatever it takes to make it easier on him. When we got the double play with bases loaded (in the fifth inning), that’s our time. When we get momentum on our side, we want to go hit.”

Dominant offensive attack kept pressure on Hokies

The Bulldog bats were relentless throughout the game as State pounded out 15 hits in the game with three doubles and a couple of home runs, and they added 10 walks and four hit batters for good measure.

Teel and Ryder Woodson were the notable winners of the day as both players have been close to breaking through but haven’t been able to fully get things rolling. The duo combined for 6-for-10 at the plate as they each finished with three hits, and Teel had three RBI in the win.

State also had two hits coming from the bat of Ace Reese, Gehrig Frei and Bryce Chance. The latter started another two-out rally on Saturday that would springboard the Bulldogs as Chance’s hustle turned a single into a double in the second inning and came around to score on a Teel base hit.

Reese would follow that with a two-run homer to right field for the early 4-0 lead and State was off and running.

“I thought the game was defined in the second inning – Bryce Chance’s hustle double,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “That’s going to be our style, we’re going to stick with it and it’s served us well so far this year.”

The game was never really in doubt for the Bulldogs after getting momentum early, but there were some uneasy moments. After State had left eight on base through the first five innings, Tech made things interesting in a couple of innings against Valincius.

Valincius had some tough luck in the fifth as he had a throwing error with one out open the door for a bases loaded jam. A hit batter and a bloop single loaded up the bases and put pressure on Valincius, but he calmly rolled a 6-3 double play started by Ryder Woodson to preserve what was a 5-1 lead.

“(Justin Parker) came out and the whole plan was to just execute pitches when you’re in that situation,” Valincius said. “I got the sinker in and Ryder was just there ready to make a play.”

Things got tighter in the sixth inning after the Hokies homered to dead center field and cut it to 5-2. After Valincius left the game in favor of Brendan Sweeney, an error put runners at the corners with one out. Sweeney came back with a strikeout and Andrew Raymond started a run down that would get the final out of the inning.

The Bulldogs would blow the game open after the Hokies couldn’t break through in those innings. State sent the first six batters to the plate in the seventh and scored five runs to push the lead out to 10-2.

Freshman Jacob Parker came into the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth and hit a three-run home run to right field that would put a run-rule in play at 13-2, but the Bulldog bullpen couldn’t finish that off early. Freshman Jack Bauer gave up three-straight hits in the eighth with the third being a three-run home run.

After the Bulldogs had a two-run ninth, Braden Booth would give up three-straight solo home runs to close the lead to 15-8. Jack Gleason would have to come in and close things down and he did so with three-straight strikeouts.

Valincius pitches another strong start

Valincius (3-0) got the third win in as many tries as he had another gutsy performance with 5.1 innings, four hits, two runs, one walk and seven strikeouts. Sweeney threw 1.2 scoreless frames with a base hit the only damage against him. He struck out three batters.

Between Valincius, Sweeney and Gleason, they had just one walk and 13 strikeouts. Bauer and Booth didn’t walk or strikeout anyone, but they each gave up three hits and three runs with four home runs.

The Bulldogs (11-0) have now put together the fifth best start in school history, and they have a chance to get the best win of the early season on Sunday. That 2:30 p.m. matchup will pit the NO. 1 UCLA Bruins against the No. 4 Diamond Dawgs. The chance to make a case for the No. 1 spot is there for the taking for State.

“We’re pumped,” Teel said of the matchup. “Right before we came to Texas, it was just another ball game. We’ve got to go out and not worry about who they are or what they do. They’re a great ball club, but we’ve got to go out and play our game.”