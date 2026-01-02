How to watch and listen: Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest

Mississippi State will put the finishing touches on the 2025 campaign on January 2nd against Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Following the Egg Bowl loss, the Bulldogs thought their season had ended but a surprise bowl invite extended that season by a game.

Mississippi State finished the regular season 5-7 overall and 1-7 in the SEC. Meanwhile, wake Forest enters the bowl matchup with an 8-4 overall record while posting a 4-4 record in the ACC.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will mark just the second all-time meeting between Mississippi State and Wake Forest. Ironically, the first matchup was also in a bowl game. The Bulldogs knocked off Wake Forest, 23-17, in the 2011 Music City Bowl. Former Bulldog standout Vic Ballard was the hero that day with 180 rushing yards and two long touchdown runs to secure the victory.

For those that can’t make the 7:00 p.m. (ct) kickoff at the Bank of America Stadium on Friday, here’s how you can watch and listen:

TV NETWORK: ESPN (ESPN+ app)



Broadcast Crew

Play by Play: Anish Shroff

Analyst: Andre Ware

Reporter: Paul Carcaterra

RADIO – MSU Network



Play by Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry

Click Here for the Mississippi State Radio Network Listings

SATELLITE RADIO



Sirius Channel 84, XM Channel 84

Mobile App: Varsity Network (Mississippi State)