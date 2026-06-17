Mississippi State WBK: Sam Purcell and Bulldogs look to "Attack the Gap" in 2026-27

“Right now it’s quiet on campus, but it’s not quiet for our program.”

Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell is usually excited about getting back on the court, but his early evaluation of the 2026-27 squad was notably positive.

For one, he was able to retain the clear-cut best players on the team. Forwards Madison Francis and Favour Nwaedozi quickly became the focal point of last year’s team, with the freshman Francis immediately becoming one of the premier defensive players in Division I. Both players made their return to Starkville for a new campaign, and with a new slogan.

The TEAM has officially arrived on campus.



The MISSION is set.



It’s time to ATTACK the gap! #ToughDisciplinedConnected pic.twitter.com/NuE6gK0uvK — Sam Purcell (@SamPurcellMSU) June 7, 2026

“Attack the Gap” is the rallying cry for the new season, the latest in a growing line of Purcell slogans. His fifth year at the helm had a solid foundation to build on with Francis and Nwaedozi, as well as French international arrival Melissa Guillet. It fuelled a successful dip into the transfer portal to replenish the squad at guard.

“Anytime you’ve got to enter the portal, it’s a lot easier when you’ve got Madison Francis, Favour and Melissa that you can say, ‘you can team up with.’ For them to commit to stay, for us to go work very hard,” Purcell said. “Shout out to my assistant coaches, who did a great job of finding character kids. This is where I’m really excited about this team.”

The first gap to attack was recruitment, and the Bulldogs brought in guards Aryss Macktoon, Macie Phifer, Reese Beaty and Cali Smallwood through the portal. They also added post player Arianny Francisco and guard Tootie Lockett from the junior college ranks.

The needs were made clear with the retention secured early in the process, and for that Purcell thanked the support for the team in the modern era of the sport.

“What I came up with this year was ‘Attack the Gap.’ because one, in this time in college athletics, shout out to Zac Selmon, our administration, our awesome donors, because you don’t retain Madison Francis and Favour without support,” Purcell said. “Just keeping it 100, that’s a gap you all read multiple times across the country with NIL and shared revenue. You’ve got to have a place that believes in women’s basketball, and we have that here.”

The other gap to attack is the SEC, where the Bulldogs fell painfully short of earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament in March. They finished short of 20 wins for the first time under Purcell, with an 18-13 overall record and 5-11 conference record. The five-game losing skid to end the year highlighted the gap between the Bulldogs and the best of the rest hunting for a tournament bid, and made clear the need for aiming higher the next season.

“The SEC is the best conference in the country. You don’t run from it, you’ve got to come in swinging. Today’s climate, everybody right now is in summer school,” Purcell said. “I explained to my team, understanding where you’re at today is a wide one, because everyone shows up. Are we going to accomplish our goals by just showing up this summer, or are we going to narrow that gap and be different?”