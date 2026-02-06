More home runs, standout pitching lead No. 24 Bulldog softball to doubleheader sweep

An early season test has been put on the top 25 Mississippi softball team but the Bulldogs have been game through two days.

After State run ruled host Baylor on Thursday night with a 10-0 blowout, the Bulldogs came back with two more wins on Friday afternoon. State played a doubleheader against Northwestern State and Wichita State and pitching and home runs would again be the story as the Bulldogs earned the sweep.

The two wins handed coach Samantha Ricketts now 201 victories during her Bulldog coaching career.

No. 24 MSU opened the day against NWSU and early offensive success set the tone for the second game in a row. A two-out error followed by an RBI double from Abby Grace Richardson put State on the board first with a 3-0 advantage. State began to get the long ball going again in the second inning as Taylor Troutman and Xiane Romero hit back-to-back to lead off the inning and made it 5-0.

In the third, the redshirt freshman Troutman was at it again as she followed up an RBI groundout from Morgan Bernadini with her second-straight home run to make it 8-0 . While State was in position to get to a run-rule, the Bulldogs couldn’t quite get there.

Things got a bit sloppy for the Bulldogs in the fourth inning as State gave up a two-out RBI single followed by two more runs that scored without a hit closing the lead to 8-3. Anna Carder would get one of those runs back in the fourth with an RBI single, and the 9-3 lead would hold up over the next three frames.

State finished the game outhitting the Demons 8-3, led by the career day for Troutman. The designated hitter finished 2-for-2 with her first two home runs in her career along with three RBI and a walk.

Troy transfer Alyssa Faircloth made her Bulldog debut in the circle and pitched 4.0 solid innings. She allowed three hits, two walks and three runs while striking out seven. Freshman Brinkley Moreton came in for her first action and had just one walk through 2.0 innings while Peja Goold followed up her dominant performance against Baylor with a perfect seventh inning including a strikeout.

In game two, the Bulldogs faced some adversity for the first time in the early part of the season.

The offense took a bit to get going against Wichita State and the Bulldogs had their first deficit as the Shockers got a two-out RBI single in the fourth for a 1-0 lead. Down to its last four outs, State would even things up in the sixth inning as veteran Nadia Barbary came through with a productive groundout to tie the game at 1-1.

As the game went into extras, Barbary would not be finished with her production. International tiebreaker rules had Tatum Silva at second to start the eighth and a sacrifice bunt got her to third. Xiane Romero sent a pitch back to the pitcher and a play at the plate couldn’t be made as the Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead.

With one out in the inning and runners at the corners, Barbary would leave no doubt with a three-run home run to center field breaking the game open at 5-1. Goold would navigate some trouble in the bottom of the inning with just one run coming across and State moved to 3-0 with the 5-2 victory.

Goold (2-0) earned the win with 4.0 innings of relief that included two hits, one run, one walk and four strikeouts. It was the third-straight game that Goold had pitched for State and she earned her second win in her first weekend as a Bulldog pitcher. Leila Ammon started the game and also threw 4.0 innings with two hits, one run, four walks and one strikeout.

State had six hits as a team with Morgan Stiles leading the way in her 2-for-4 game. Barbary drove in four runs and hit a home run which gave the Bulldogs eight homers in the first three games.

The Bulldogs will try to make it a perfect trip to Waco as they finish out the Getterman Classic on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. against New Mexico.