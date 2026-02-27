Bulldog softball opens Tiger Invitational with run-rule win over Wofford

It was an early morning of softball for Mississippi State in Clemson, S.C., but the bats were awake for No. 12 Mississippi State.

Taking on Wofford in the first game of the Tiger Invitational, the Bulldogs broke out five runs in the sixth inning to run-rule the Terriers 9-1 in six innings. It was another game where hot bats and dominant pitching would get the job done for the Bulldogs.

While State felt comfortable most of the game, the sixth inning would leave no doubt.

The Bulldogs got the first five on base in the sixth and would score five runs in that frame. Abigail Stevens got the hitting started that frame with an RBI double. Des Rivera had an RBI single that inning as well to help the cause, but wild pitching would be an issue as well with the Terriers hitting a batter and walking two.

State started the offense in the second inning on a Morgan Bernardini RBI triple and a Tatum Silva RBI single made it 2-0. Abby Grace Richardson hit an inside the park home run in the fourth inning, but Wofford would finally get on the board in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double making it 3-1. State added another in the fifth as Bernardini had a sac fly and then the bats really came alive in the sixth.

It was a 12-hit day for the Bulldog offense led by Kiarra Sells’ 3-for-4 showing and she scored two runs in the win. Rivera finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Bernardini drove in two runs.

Not to be outdone, the State pitching staff did work again.

Laila Ammon (4-0) started the game and surrendered four hits and one run without a walk. Ammon struck out five batters and gave way to the bullpen in the final 1.2 as Alyssa Faircloth and Delainey Everett finished things. Everett made her season debut and gave up a walk and run while Faircloth struck out all three batters she faced.

State (16-1) gets back to it on Saturday with a doubleheader as the Bulldogs take on Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. They follow that with a matchup with the home team as No. 25 Clemson hosts the Bulldogs at 2 p.m. The latter game will be on ACC Network Extra.