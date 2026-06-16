Mississippi State Women's Basketball posts SEC Opponents for 2026-27

Mississippi State women’s basketball has learned its conference matchups for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign. The SEC confirmed the matchups on Tuesday, following a rotating schedule of the 16-game SEC schedule.

Head coach Sam Purcell enters his fifth year in charge of the Bulldogs in search of a return to the NCAA Tournament after missing the cut last season.

The team will play all 15 other programs at least once with a home and away matchup against Arkansas. The Bulldogs will face in-state rivals Ole Miss only once for the second year in a row, rotating the fixture to Humphrey Coliseum after a defeat in Oxford last season.

Home

Alabama

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Texas

Oklahoma Away

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Missouri

Vanderbilt Home/Away

Arkansas

Mississippi State will have home court advantage against some of the regular powers in the conference, notably South Carolina and Texas. Six of the 10 SEC teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year will have to come to Humphrey Coliseum in 2027.

The Bulldogs have just three opponents set in nonconference play. They will face Indiana and TCU at the Elevance Health Fort Myers Tipoff over Thanksgiving weekend, and will host Virginia at The Hump on December 3 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Television broadcast information, tipoff times and final dates for SEC contests will be released at a later date.