State finishes 2025 with a bang in 112-54 blowout of Samford

With the New Year on the way, a new season is coming with it for Mississippi State women’s basketball and the team needed to be playing its best basketball.

Coach Sam Purcell would have been hard-pressed to find a better finish to non-conference play than what he got from his team on Sunday against Samford. Behind three players scoring 20 points and grabbing double-doubles, State poured it on and rolled Samford 112-54.

The 112 points were the most by a Purcell-coached team and the most total since Vic Schaefer’s 2019-20 team had 122 points against Troy in November of ’19.

“It was great to have four (good) quarters and it’s always key in this league,” Purcell said. “I think you’re watching a team come together like no other the last four weeks. It’s a team that’s not going to forget that everybody said they were going to be at the bottom of the league.”

Bulldog trio have monster showing

A trio of budding stars were the story in the game as newcomers Favour Nwaedozi, Madison Francis and Jaylah Lampley were performing at an extremely high level. The three players all had over 20 points and 10 rebounds in their time on the floor led by Nwaedozi’s career-high 30 points and another 10 rebounds on 12-of-18 shooting and 6-of-8 free throws.

Lampley made her first career start and had a career-high in points for the second-straight game with 24 on 10-of-12 shooting and 3-of-3 3-pointers. She also had 10 rebounds and two steals in the win. Her first start came by way of an illness from Trayanna Crisp, and she didn’t disappoint.

“First and foremost, I want to thank coach Sam and the rest of the staff for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to start,” Lampley said. “I felt prepared. I have great teammates that always push me and want to see me do well so it felt like a normal game.”

Francis also continued her strong freshman year as the New York native had 23 points on 10-of-14 with 11 rebounds and four blocks.

It was a pedal-to-the-metal kind of day for the home Bulldogs (13-1) as they scored at least 23 points in every quarter. That included the first frame when State set the tone with a 25-12 lead. The way State ended the first half was a point of emphasis in the locker room for Purcell as MSU had a 51-26 lead at the break but didn’t finish the final seconds well.

“We play our first SEC game on Thursday, so it means a lot to be a four-quarter team,” Lampley said. “That’s the coach’s way of demanding excellence out of us so that’s what we emphasized.”

In the third quarter, State came out in a flurry. MSU had a 28-6 run in the first 5:30 to really salt the game away and outscored the visitors 38-15 in the third frame. It was the most points scored in a quarter in the Purcell era and just five points off of school history and it allowed the train to really get rolling downhill.

State’s defensive effort would springboard the home team in the ball game. The home Bulldogs held Samford to 20-of-65 (31%) from the field and 11-of-40 (28%) and forced 12 turnovers turning those into 19 points. Offensively, State was outstanding in the game with a 43-of-73 (59%) shooting night and 8-of-17 (47%) from three. MSU also had just seven turnovers in the game and outrebounded the visitors 56-22 with a massive 64-14 edge in the paint.

“The one I’m most excited about was seven turnovers. That should be a Purcell-era record,” Purcell joked. “Shoutout to everybody stepping up. (Crisp) was sick with the flu, (Nataliyah Gray) has strep throat, Madison was under the weather and Favour was also under the weather. It’s just a testimony to their work ethic.”

The trio of State standouts were also not the only players with double doubles in the game. Senior Chandler Prater added her name to the list as she had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the win and Destiney McPhaul just missed being the fifth player to notch the honor with eight points and 10 assists.

Up Next

The win gave State a 13-1 start for the second season in a row heading into SEC play and the gauntlet is about to begin. While MSU has beaten its last nine opponents all by double digits, business picks up beginning later this week.

State will host Auburn on New Year’s Day at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network + and then begin a string of games against seven-straight top 25 teams. The journey is about to get tough for the Bulldogs over the month of January, but the team feels prepared.

“The first few games that we had, we were still learning how to play with each other,” Nwaedozi said. “Now we know who is open and who has the hot hand. Trust me, we’re ready for SEC play.”