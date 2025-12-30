Bulldog duo earns SEC Women's Basketball Players of the Week honors

After a monster night inside Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday, a pair of Mississippi State players were named SEC Women’s Basketball Players of the Week.

The league announced that Favour Nwaedozi was named the SEC’s Player of the Week while Jaylah Lampley earned Freshman of the Week honors. It was the first award for each player in their college careers.

In the 112-54 win over Samford, Nwaedozi hit a new career-high with 30 points and 10 rebounds and shot 67% from the field. It was her seventh double-double of the season.

Nwaedozi continues to make major strides since transferring to State and coming over to the states from Japan. A native of Nigeria, Nwaedozi played collegiate basketball in Japan the last two seasons and has transitioned beautifully to the college game in America.

“We’ve practiced this past month to be a fourth quarter team, not just winning the first and second, but winning the entire game,” Nwaedozi said. “Every quarter is a new start, it’s 0-0, so we’ve got to put our heads in the game and play like we just started.”

The third leading rebounder in the SEC, Nwaedozi is averaging a team-high 14.6 points and 10.7 rebounds.

For Lampley, it was another breakout performance. After notching a new career-high with 18 points on the road at LaSalle just before Christmas, Lampley got her first start on Sunday and made it count with 24 points scored on 10-of-12 shooting and 3-of-3 makes from long range. She also pulled down 10 rebounds and swiped a couple of steals in the process.

“First and foremost, I want to thank coach Sam and the rest of the staff for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to start,” Lampley said. “I felt prepared. I have great teammates that always push me and want to see me do well so it felt like a normal game.”

A native of Indianapolis, Lampley came to Starkville highly touted along with fellow four-star prospect Madison Francis. Lampley is emerging as a budding star with 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds a game and she’s shooting at a 57% clip with a team-best 47% makes from 3-point range.

The duo were two of four players on the team that earned double-double performances in a romp of Samford on Sunday that pushed State to 13-1 on the young season. It was the most points scored in a game for State since 2019 against Troy (122) which made it the highest scoring output of the Sam Purcell era.

Along with Nwaedozi and Lampley notching double-doubles was freshman Madison Francis (23 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks) and senior Chandler Prater (10 points, 10 rebounds).

While the non-conference schedule was successful for the Bulldogs, the road is about to be incredibly tough. State hosts Auburn on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. before playing six ranked teams in the next seven matchups to make out the month of January.