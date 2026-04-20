Mississippi State women's basketball lands transfer guard Aryss Macktoon

Mississippi State women’s basketball landed another big transfer portal commitment on Monday. Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year Aryss Macktoon added her name to the 2026-27 roster, transferring to the Bulldogs from La Salle. Macktoon is the fourth transfer portal commitment for head coach Sam Purcell’s team.

The news was first announced by Robbie Faulk from The 1878.

Macktoon spent two years with the Explorers, where she averaged 13 points and 1.7 assists per game in two full seasons of action. She earned recognition for her defensive prowess with 15 blocks and 109 steals during the 2025-26 campaign.

Standing 5-11, Macktoon has shown the ability to make an impact in the paint as well as on the perimeter. She started all 34 games as a redshirt sophomore, averaging 14.9 points 2.0 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. She recorded a career-high 28 points on 12-21 shooting against VCU in February, leading the Explorers to a 71-54 victory in Richmond.

The Explorers finished the season 19-14, ranking fifth in the A10 conference standings. They played against Mississippi State on December 20 in Philadelphia, a matchup they lost 85-37. Macktoon scored nine points with four rebounds and three steals in that game against her future team.

The Baltimore, Maryland native was a multi-sport athlete in high school and at La Salle, competing for the Explorers’ track and field team. She qualified for nationals in high jump and long jump while competing at St. Timothy’s High School.

Macktoon is the latest name in a portal class that has addressed key departures for head coach Sam Purcell’s squad. She joins Cali Smallwood, Reese Beaty and Macie Phifer on the incoming class of transfers.