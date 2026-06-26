Mississippi State's Ace Reese and Tomas Valincius named All-Americans by D1Baseball

Two of Mississippi State baseball’s most productive players from 2026 picked up more All-American honors on Thursday when D1Baseball released its teams. Diamond Dawgs Ace Reese and Tomas Valincius were both named Second Team All-Americans by the outlet, which made Reese a unanimous selection across six different selections.

Reese was also a D1Baseball All-American as a junior and now has 10 selections in his two seasons with the Bulldogs. He became the third player in program history to post back-to-back 20+ home run campaigns, following Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro in accomplishing the feat.

Reese spent this week in Phoenix, Arizona at the MLB Draft Combine, and is a projected first round pick after a strong junior year. He started all 62 games for the Bulldogs and posted .336 with 23 doubles, 24 homers and 74 RBIs. His home run tally is the fourth most all-time in a single season in program history.

Valincius was just one selection short of joining Reese as a unanimous All-American after an impressive 2026. He finished the year with an 11-2 record and a 3.50 earned run average with 134 strikeouts. The strong start to the year had him on watch for several awards, including National Pitcher of the Year, and he held opponents to just a .230 batting average with a conference-leading 86 strikeouts in SEC play.

The pair both picked up College Baseball Foundation All-American honors on Wednesday, along with Noah Sullivan, who is a two-time All-American in his two years with the Bulldogs. He was second on the team in batting average with a .342 percentage at the plate, 75 hits, 13 home runs and 46 RBI. His .451 on-base percentage was the best on the team.