Mississippi State's Jacob Parker named Finalist for BA Freshman of the Year

Mississippi State freshman Jacob Parker is in the running for a national award after an excellent first campaign with the Bulldogs. Parker, a Purvis, Mississippi native, was named as one of five finalists for Baseball America’s Freshman of the Year honor.

Parker joins Sam Cozart and Anthony Pack from Texas, Caden Glauber from North Carolina and Teddy Tokheim from Stanford as the finalists for the award. Baseball America will name the winner on June 11.

Parker’s rookie campaign has already notched him individual honors. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last week and was a midseason selection for Perfect Game’s Freshman All-American team. He was also named SEC Freshman of the Week in March.

A quick look at the statistics shows why Parker’s play has been recognized. He made 48 appearances with 39 starts as a freshman, and averaged .315 at the plate with 10 extra base hits, 13 home runs, 51 RBI and seven steals. At 6-3, 220 lbs, Parker’s power on offense is already making an impact for MSU. He had some crucial swings this year, including a game-tying grand slam in a comeback win against LSU.

Parker could become just the second Diamond Dawg to win the award, following in the footsteps of Rafael Palmeiro in 1983. J.T. Ginn and Christian MacLeod also earned National Freshman of the Year honors from other outlets.