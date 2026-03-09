Diamond Dawgs make moves in new polls

Expectations have been high for Mississippi State baseball since before the season began and those expectations have only grown over the first few weeks.

The Diamond Dawgs are off to a 14-2 start to the season with the lone losses coming to top 10 opponents No. 1 UCLA and No. 7 Southern Miss. After overcoming a midweek loss to the Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg in a 7-6 game, State came back with a dominant sweep of Lipscomb over the weekend and made a move up the rankings.

Baseball America has jumped the Bulldogs to No. 2 in their top 25 polls this week, up from No. 3 last week. Likewise, State also moved up a spot in the D1 Baseball poll to No. 3.

After losing back-to-back games by one run to the top 10 teams, State rebounded nicely against the Bisons. The Diamond Dawgs won 8-3 on Thursday night, 9-4 on Friday and 26-0 on Saturday. The 26-0 win over the Bisons Saturday afternoon in seven innings was the largest for the Bulldogs since 1999 and top 5 largest margin is school history.

It was an especially grand weekend for 2B Drew Wyers and 1B/DH Noah Sullivan. Wyers started the weekend with a 2-for-5 showing and got the Bulldogs started offensively on Thursday with two home runs. It was the first two runs of Wyers’ tenure with State but was only the beginning of his weekend.

In the three games, the Bryant transfer was 5-for-9 with two home runs, five runs and four walks. All four of those walks came on Friday.

Speaking of Friday, Sullivan had one of the most impressive games of his career as he finished 4-for-5 with four RBI and a home run. He answered that with two more long balls in the blowout win on Saturday. The senior utility star finished 8-for-14 with 10 RBI as he hit three home runs and had a double.

The top 25 this week included 10 SEC teams, seven of which will be on the Bulldogs’ schedule this year. With UCLA and Southern Miss also in the rankings, nine of the top 25 teams are Bulldog opponents.

State now prepares for SEC Opening Weekend and one of those top 25 teams as the Diamond Dawgs travel to No. 5 Arkansas this weekend. Before that, the Bulldogs will be in Biloxi on Tuesday night taking on Tulane at teh Hancock Whitney Classic. Game time is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network +.