No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Auburn: How, where, and when to watch the Diamond Dawgs

The final regular-season series at Dudy Noble Field begins tonight.

No. 11 Mississippi State takes on No. 6 Auburn at 7 p.m. in Game One tonight with a lot at stake at the top of the SEC standings. The Tigers (33-14, 14-10) and Bulldogs (37-12, 14-10) sit fourth and fifth, respectively, in the conference standings going into the series. The Top 4 seeds get a bye until Thursday at the SEC Tournament in Hoover in two weeks, but perhaps more importantly, the series winner has a stronger resume for hosting an NCAA Regional.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The first game between the Bulldogs and Tigers will Air on ESPN2. Games Two and Three will air on SEC Network.

Where: Viewers with a TV package including ESPN and SEC Network can watch the game on air or on the ESPN App by adding their TV provider information.

When: First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Weather Forecast: The weather is projected to be cloudy with temperatures in the high 60s by first pitch, high 50s by the end of the evening. Per AccuWeather.

Auburn

The Tigers come into Starkville having won five consecutive SEC series, having only lost to Texas and Alabama over three games this season.

There was a bit of a shakeup on the mound, with Jake Marciano swapping with Andreas Alvarez as the Game One starter. Alvarez will take the mound on Friday night and Alex Petrovic will throw in Game Three.