Peja Goold signs with OKC Spark in AUSL

Mississippi State softball ace Peja Goold is officially a professional after signing with the Oklahoma City Spark of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League on Tuesday. Goold was drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 AUSL College Draft, joining the Sparks after receiving a Golden Ticket late in the 2026 season at Mississippi State.

Goold picked up several individual honors for a memorable season in maroon and white. The SEC Newcomer of the Year produced a 15-6 record with a 2.50 earned run average in her senior season at Mississippi State. She tallied three saves and 182 strikeouts in 156.2 innings pitched. Her performances earned her All-America and All-South Region honors.

Goold’s arrival alongside Alyssa Faircloth helped the Bulldogs establish themselves as one of the top defensive units in softball this season. The team advanced to the Super Regionals for just the second time in program history and recorded a major upset on the road at Oklahoma to advance to their first ever Women’s College World Series. The stay in Oklahoma City was short-lived, with losses to Texas Tech and Texas, but a major step forward for the program under head coach Samantha Ricketts.

Goold signed with the Bulldogs after beginning her career at Chattanooga. She was the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year in back-to-back seasons before entering the transfer portal and moving to the SEC.