Phil Steele picks five Mississippi State players to preseason All-SEC teams

Mississippi State football creeps closer and closer to the 2026 season, and in the meantime, five Bulldogs made their way into preseason hype discussion by Phil Steele.

The legendary college football writer put out his list of preseason All-SEC picks over the weekend, with a pair of special teamers and defensive cornerstones making the list.

On offense, Anthony Evans III was the only selection from his unit. The senior receiver returned to Starkville for another year after a standout junior campaign. Evans was tied for third in the SEC in receptions with 67 in one year on Lebby’s offense. He finished second on the team with 831 receiving yards, averaging 63.9 yards per game, and posted three games with 100 or more receiving yards.

Evans also finished the season with four receiving touchdowns and led the team with 18 explosive plays of 20+ yards.

On defense, Steele went with two known commodities in the secondary. He selected standout cornerback Kelley Jones for his All-SEC Second Team and senior safety Isaac Smith for the fourth team.

Jones was selected to three All-SEC teams after his 2025 season, in which he started all 13 games and tallied 11 pass breakups with two interceptions. He was also named the No. 147 player in a Top 150 college football players list by CBS.

Smith, the SEC’s leading tackler as a sophomore, played in 10 games in 2025 and still earned an All-SEC and All-American selection despite playing through injury at the end of the regular season. He finished fourth on the team with 64 tackles and also picked up his first career interception and sack as he played a hybrid safety role.

Special teamers Ethan Pulliam, Second Team, and Kyle Ferrie, Fourth Team, also made the cut. Pulliam, a Starkville native and former Diamond Dawg outfielder, became the primary punter for the Bulldogs in 2025 and made All-American teams selected by Steele and The Sporting News. He was also named to the Ray Guy Award Watchlist.

Ferrie set a program record in the first game of his junior season when he hit a 55-yard field goal at Southern Miss. The kick broke a 40-year-old program record. He finished the season 17-20 on field goals and a perfect 44-44 on point after attempts.