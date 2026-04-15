Rapid Reaction: Mississippi State 11, Samford 1

Mississippi State baseball got back to winning ways in a midweek road trip to face Samford in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday night. Head coach Brian O’Connor’s group of Bulldogs won 11-1 in a resurgent offensive performance, improving to 27-10 on the season after a difficult weekend in SEC play.

No. 17 MSU is looking to shake back-to-back sweeps at home to Georgia and Tennessee and pick up some momentum heading into its next series at South Carolina this weekend.

The MSU batters benefitted from some off-target pitching early on, getting a couple of baserunners from walks and a two-run home run by Reed Stallman to put the team on the board at the top of the first inning. Stallman followed Noah Sullivan’s drive deep to the wall that was snagged before it could get out of the park.

There was an opportunity to add more, but Gehrig Frei was caught going for second base for out number three.

The scoring continued into the second inning, a five-run top half with several smart at-bats to draw walks and get Samford’s starter out of the game quickly. Aidan Teel, Ace Reese and Gehrig Frei all got in on the action with RBI base hits to give MSU control of the contest early on.

Starting pitcher Chris Billingsley Jr. came out throwing heat, recording a pair of strikeouts in the first inning and getting all three outs on pop-ups in the second.

The hosts would get a runner aboard with the first hit of the ninth, a two-out triple driven into center field. Teel made a hustle play to try and dive for the catch, but the ball bounced off his glove at the warning track. They got on the board with an RBI single by Jake Souders.

The Diamond Dawgs would stop the run there, and got back to work offensively in the fifth inning. Catcher Kevin Milewski made it 8-1 with a solo shot over the wall in left field, followed by a pair of two-out RBI hits by Reese and Noah Sullivan to put MSU in run-rule territory at 11-1.

Billingsley left the game after three innings, allowing just the one run, before freshman Maddox Miller came out of the bullpen. He tossed two scoreless innings, followed by Tyler Pitzer putting up a zero in the sixth and Peyton Fowler on to close out the game in the 7th.

Fowler allowed a hit from Jackson Harris, but had no trouble getting the last two outs to wrap up the victory.

The Bulldogs will be back in SEC action with Game One of a three-game series at South Carolina on Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Columbia. Game Two on Saturday will start at noon and Game Three on Sunday will start at 12:30 p.m.