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RHP Nick Robert commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State beat writer Colin Damms
Colin Damms@Colintheshots95
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Robert
Miami RHP Nick Robert (Photo courtesy of Nick Robert)

Mississippi State baseball landed another commitment on Thursday. The Diamond Dawgs got Nick Robert, a right-handed pitcher who spent three years at the University of Miami before he entered the transfer portal this summer.

Robert made 29 appearances out of the bullpen for the Hurricanes as a junior in 2026 and posted a 5-4 record with four saves and a 4.79 earned run average. He tossed 41.1 innings pitched with 53 strikeouts.

Robert made 12 appearances before his junior year with a 2-4 record.

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