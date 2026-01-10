Oregon State tight end Riley Williams signs with Mississippi State

Mississippi State continues to add to the 2026 roster this week and on Saturday, the latest addition is Oregon State tight end Riley Williams. Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Williams officially signed with Mississippi State on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 and 270-pound Williams officially visited Mississippi State on Friday and becomes the 13th transfer addition for Mississippi State this month. He is the first tight end added to the transfer class and the Bulldogs still want to add one more tight end to the roster.

The Portland, Oregon, native and former Rivals four-star prospect only played in two games this season at Oregon State and redshirted. He has two years of remaining eligibility.

Williams began his college career at Miami and spent two seasons with the Hurricanes. In those two seasons he played in 21 games and combined for 15 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown.

From the 2025 roster, Mississippi State lost starting tight end Seydou Traore to graduation. Since the conclusion of the season, Cam Ball, Max Reese and Emeka lloh have all entered the transfer portal.