Kennesaw State transfer RJ Johnson details Mississippi State decision

Sunday brought about Mississippi State’s first commitment from the transfer portal and it was one of their top targets. Former Kennesaw State guard RJ Johnson announced his decision to head coach Chris Jans and his staff.

In 34 games last year, Johnson averaged 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and four assists. He also shot 45.3% from the floor and 42.3% from three-point range.

“It was just the welcoming feeling,” remarked the 6-foot-4 and 225-pound Johnson. “Plus, it is the opportunity to play at a place where I can grow as a player and as a young man and be able to be myself.”

Johnson noted of his talks with Jans and how he quickly saw how up front and honest Jans is.

“Coach Chris Jans is a guy who keeps it real,” Johnson added. “He doesn’t tell you what you want to hear. But sometimes what he tells you is what you want to hear. I feel like he will make me into a great player and I am ready to work.”

With the loss of guards Jayden Epps and Ja’Borri McGhee, a top priority for State this offseason was finding a bigger guard to pair up with All-SEC performer Josh Hubbard. And Johnson believes he is that guy.

“They want me to come in and play the 1 and 2,” explained Johnson, who has two years of remaining eligibility. “They want me and Josh Hubbard to feed off each other because we are both able to play on and off the ball. So just come in and not try to change my game, just do what I’ve done in my career and continue to get better.”

Johnson said his other two finalists were Georgia and SMU. He has yet to visit State but plans to do that soon.

“I haven’t been there yet,” Johnson noted. “But my folks are coming down there Monday and then I will get down there later.”

After three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, the Bulldogs struggled mightily last year and missed the postseason. Jonson said one of his goals is to get the program back on solid footing again.

“I told Coach that I am ready to work,” shared Johnson. “I’m a guy that has shown I know how to win. I feel like we can get the program back on track, me and Josh and other guys. We can make it habit to win and I feel like I will be a big part of that.”

He also added that he is familiar with Hubbard and his game in the backcourt.

“I am excited,” mentioned Johnson. “I played with Josh before in high school at the Iverson Classic Showcase. So we got chemistry and we’ve been talking ever since then and have been friends. So it is not like we have to learn each other and learn how each other plays. So it should be fun.”

And now that his decision is made, Johnson is ready to get back to the grind and get to work for the Bulldogs.

“It was very stressful,” Johnson said. “But now I can relax. Well, I wouldn’t say relax but now I can just get back to work.”

Transferring In

G RJ Johnson – Kennesaw State

Transferring Out



PG Dellquan Warren

SF Amier Ali

C Jamarion Davis-Fleming

F Sergej Macura