Column: Sam Purcell continuing to grow in already impressive head coaching role

Life hasn’t been easy for Sam Purcell since taking over as the head coach of Mississippi State women’s basketball.

Sure, the Bulldogs have reached the pinnacle of the sport under Vic Schaefer. They won two Southeastern Conference championships and went to two more National Championship games, but that wasn’t the norm in Starkville.

The State program has actually had a pedestrian past. Sharon Fanning-Otis changed expectations in a good way as she delivered State to its first NCAA Tournament back in 1999 and delivered five more of those. Fanning-Otis broke the barrier and showed that MSU women’s hoops could not only make the Big Dance, it could win there as the Bulldogs earned a Sweet 16 trip in 2010.

Bulldog fans grew to love women’s basketball after Schaefer arrived and his teams had an identity that appealed to the fanbase in Starkville. State checked off boxes like making the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Schaefer in 2015. More talent helped them to a Sweet 16 the next season and then back-to-back Final Fours.

But after Schaefer left, the Bulldogs lost that luster. It was back to square one with Nikki McCray-Penson and a bout with cancer for the coach gave way to Doug Novak’s unexpected takeover as interim coach in 2022.

State needed stability again and they handed the keys to a longtime successful assistant in Purcell. Like any first-time head coach, there’s been a learning curve, but that stability has been there under his leadership.

Through the first three seasons, Purcell became the first coach in State history to notch 20 wins in three-straight years to start his career. The Bulldog program has an SEC winning percentage under 40% outside of Schafer’s 89-59 record. While Purcell has been 27-29 to this point in his career, he is already fourth in school history with 83 career wins in three and a half years – the most during that span in program records.

Most importantly, State has grown accustomed to being in postseason again. Through the first three years, Purcell has taken the team to the NCAA Tournament twice and the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament the other year. This year’s team is likely bound for another postseason trip and are ahead of schedule after Thursday night – moving up a line to the No. 8 seed in Los Angeles.

Purcell no stranger to a challenge

What’s most impressive about Purcell and his staff’s consistency is they’re doing it with mass roster changes every year. In year one, Purcell had to add seven players to the roster and landed in the NCAA tournament. Seven more were added the next season in another 20-win campaign with the highlight being a top 10 win over LSU and the WBIT. Last year, 10 new faces joined the squad and Purcell had another top 10 upset over Oklahoma with an NCAA Tournament berth.

This year could end up being the best job that Purcell has done to date. State lost huge pieces to the team as Madina Okot transferred to South Carolina, Debreasha Powe and Denim DeShields to archrival Ole Miss while promising reserve center Nir Montague went to Auburn. Additionally, all-time great Jerkaila Jordan graduated leaving a massive hole in the roster.

With only two contributing players returning in strong role players Destiney McPhaul and Chandler Prater, there was a massive rebuild on Purcell’s hands. The staff went out and landed a top 25 high school class led by four stars Madison Francis and Jaylah Lampley and both are hitting at an extremely high level. Additionally, an incredible find in Japan in the form of athletic center and Nigeria native Favour Nwaedozi is as impactful as the addition of Okot a season ago. Trayanna Crisp and Kharyssa Richardson are also finding new life after spending time at two other Power 4 schools.

All of the ingredients have led to a team that seems to be figuring it out. There have certainly been bumps in the road this year, but the Bulldogs sit at 16-6 and 3-5 in the SEC with two top 15 wins and all six losses coming to top 25 teams.

While there’s still much work to be done in the back half of the schedule, he and his staff have navigated that tough turnover and built a team that is playing tougher and more together than either of the three previous teams.

A big credit goes to the staff that is currently in place. Following some turnover the first few years with several coaches going on to a step up either in title or to perceived better programs, Purcell has continuity on this staff. Fred Castro has help implement an offense that has given the Bulldogs a purpose and more of a flow. Samantha Williams has been strong with scouting as a veteran on this level, and Anita Howard and Tony Dukes have been great additions as well. Jimmy Yu has been a steady figure for the program as Director of Basketball Ops and is now taking over recruiting efforts while doubling as the SEC’s best hype man on the sidelines.

The toughness that State fans have grown accustomed to watching over the years has returned with this year’s team. It has showed up tremendously in the last three games and now has made its way to the road where the Bulldogs earned the first top 25 road win since 2020 in a 77-62 victory over Tennessee on Thursday.

There have been doubters in Purcell’s ability to create a consistent winner in Starkville, but he’s putting that to rest. The Bulldogs have stability even in the midst of uncertainty. Let’s see where the journey goes the rest of the year.